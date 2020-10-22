LinkAja supports UMKM and conducts digitization training for UMKM

LinkAja MSME training. (LinkAja)

Hitekno.com – LinkAja’s Shari’ah Service has again demonstrated its commitment to empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by working with the Ministry of Coordination of Economy, the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises , Organizational bodies Training on Halal product marketing and management digitization for MSMEs organizes Halal Product Guarantee (BPJPH) from the Ministry of Religions as well as several well-known marketplaces in Indonesia such as Tokopedia Salam, Blibli Hasanah and Bukalapak.

The training, which aims to improve the literacy and inclusivity of MSMEs in terms of digitization, product management and Halal certification, was officially opened by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH Ma’ruf Amin, followed by the Coordinating Minister for Economy, Airlangga Hartanto, as the main speaker and cooperative minister and UMKM, Teten Masduki and the minister of religion Fachrul Razi as the speakers.

Airlangga Hartanto, as Coordinating Minister for Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, said: “It takes a concerted effort to develop and improve the halal product industry in Indonesia in order to accelerate the development of the Sharia economic ecosystem meaningful effort can be in support of the halal industry development strategy in Indonesia. Indonesia through the industrialization of halal products with sustainable quality, quantity and increasing the quality of superior human resources with the presence of highly competitive MSMEs which produce and through halal products of international standard Islamic digital finance can ensure business continuity. “

“The government welcomes the efforts of the LinkAja Sharia Service with Tokopedia Salam, Blibli Hasanah and Bukalapak, inviting different parties to jointly build and strengthen the halal industry ecosystem in Indonesia. The synergy of different parties in different sectors is of course great important for infrastructure development. This can expand and strengthen the Shariah ecosystem in Indonesia. With the creation of an interconnected ecosystem of Halal products and Shariah funding in Indonesia, it is hoped that our mission to become a global Shariah economic center can soon be realized. “

Teten Masduki, as the Minister of Cooperatives and MSMEs said, “Easily obtaining a Halal certificate is an essential part of the strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of national MSMEs. That is why the Employment Creation Act includes a free halal license. Certification for micro and small businesses. The Department of Cooperatives and UKM has 71 units of Integrated Business Service Centers (PLUT) operating in 26 Provinces and 45 Regencies / Cities with their attendants, all of which can help strengthen the Halal industry in the country We support digitization training for marketing and management of halal products for 1000 MSMEs. Hopefully our MSMEs will make progress. “

Haryati Lawidjaja as President Director of LinkAja said, “LinkAja Sharia Services recognizes the government for the opportunity to become LinkAja as one of the organizers of Halal Training for Marketing and Management of Halal Products for MSMEs by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH Ma’ruf Amin, is fully supported by the Ministry of Economic Coordination, the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs, as well as working with Tokopedia Salam, Blibli Hasanah and Bukalapak, who have a similar goal to LinkAja’s Sharia service, to develop the economy and accelerate Shariah’s financial ecosystem by strengthening the halal industry in Indonesia. “

“LinkAja Syariah Services’ involvement in this training is one form of our commitment to empowering MSMEs in the context of business development by optimizing digital technology and improving product quality. In addition to training that will enhance their understanding of the tremendous potential of Indonesian halal As industry can expand, MSME players can also gain a variety of experiences with easier access to digital financial services provided by LinkAjas Syariah Services, such as cashless payments, investments, and Sharia-based capital, which can help them grow their business by growing Develop business size. “

“Working with various parties is likely to open up opportunities for MSMEs to market their products more widely.”

The monthly training on digitization of marketing and management of halal products for MSMEs, which takes place from October to December 2020, consists of MSME actors who live in 71 districts / cities and which are reached by the support services of the Integrated Business Service Center of the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs will. The MSME actors are divided into two categories. The first category are MSMEs with their own products, in particular food, beverages and traditional medicine products that require an increase in product quality including Halal certification. The second category are MSMEs who sell products but have not digitized their products and who need to improve access to marketing through digital platforms.

Participants can choose one of the two alternative classes, namely product management and digital marketing classes with different topics per month. In the product management class, participants receive material coverage, including the determinants of good products in the areas of digital distribution, packaging, logistics management, Halal audits and Halal certification. This class is intended for MSMEs with the first category mentioned above.

In the Digital Marketing class for the second MSME category, attendees receive training on the urgency of selling online, ways to start selling online, determinants of online sales success, photography, image manipulation, mini-studio making, copywriting, and technical sales Online, Tips to Increase Online Sales and Promotion Later, after the Halal product marketing and management digitization training for MSMEs, selected participants from BPJPH and LinkAja Sharia Services will receive Halal certification relief. In addition, during and after training, participants will be directed to access PLUT support services in their respective regions.

“As the first Shariah e-money in Indonesia, we are committed to strengthening MSMEs in Indonesia. This is in line with the mandate of RPJMN 2020-2024 and the Indonesian Shariah Economic Master Plan. We are optimistic that this training can improve the quality of MSMEs through digital marketing and halal compliance.) which will have an impact on strengthening the digital sharia ecosystem and the recovery of the Indonesian economy. We also hope that LinkAja’s sharia services through open access Shariah-based digital financial services can make a significant contribution to improving people’s well-being, enabling Indonesia to become a leader in Shariah business and finance in the world. ” closed Haryati Lawidjaja

LinkAja Syariah Services strengthens the digital Sharia ecosystem in its currently holistic ecosystem and can be used throughout Indonesia with a special Sharia ecosystem that has been established in 88 parishes and 383 districts, including mosques, Amil-Zakat institutions, Halal cooking centers and modern local retail, Islamic boarding schools, Islamic banks, Islamic schools and Islamic universities. To date, LinkAja’s Syariah service has more than 1,000,000 (one million) registered users, which will continue to grow in line with the commitment of several strategic partners such as local governments and other institutions to work together to develop the digital Sharia ecosystem across Indonesia .