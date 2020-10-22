Mobile play in dangerous rain? These are the facts

HP illustration. (Pexels / Daria)

Hitekno.com – There are many questions, is it true to play HP during a dangerous thunderstorm? This question often comes up when the rainy season arrives. However, many of us activities depend on HP.

Some regions in Indonesia are currently entering the rainy season, although it is usually accompanied by lightning during the rainy season.

When we see the lightning and thunderous sound of thunder, we are afraid of activities, one of which is playing during a thunderstorm or using a cellphone.

Lightning has a negative electrical charge that attracts positive electricity, causing lightning to occur. Lightning strike when striking something, especially electrified objects such as power poles.

Therefore, it is forbidden to take shelter in a tree, in an open space when it is raining, as these two things create opportunities for lightning.

We often hear the saying that playing cell phones during a thunderstorm will put our lives at risk. This is a statement of the myth, or not true, given that cell phones are currently wireless rather than wired.

Playing mobile phones is not dangerous if used without connecting the charging cable to the mobile phone while in use. When lightning strikes, it carries an electric current, striking anyone or anything with an electric charge.

Today many homes have lightning rods and good electrical grids always have ground connected to the earth to divert excess electricity.

Tips for playing cell phones in the rain

While the claim to gaming cell phones during a dangerous thunderstorm is a myth, these tips should be followed.

Avoid electrical appliances of any kind, including smartphones, that are plugged into electricity while charging or charging.

Unplug the mobile phone or charge it when it rains. This also applies to laptops, computers and other devices.

Lightning current can be transmitted through electrical and radio systems as well as television antenna systems. Avoid using landlines.

Avoid concrete walls and floors, concrete walls or floors, as current can flow through the metal or wire that makes up the concrete frame.

Also, avoid using water during a thunderstorm. Lightning current can flow through the pipes.

After hearing the above explanation, now you understand that it is hopefully useful. (Suara.com/Rifan Aditya)