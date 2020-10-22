More storage, how much does the Oppo A92 RAM 6GB cost in Indonesia?

Oppo A92. (Oppo)

Hitekno.com – Oppo A92 gets a new variant with more storage space. Namely the Oppo A92 RAM 6 GB, which was officially launched to revive the Indonesian market.

How much RAM does the Oppo A92 6 GB RAM cost with more storage?

OPPO Indonesia PR manager Aryo Meidianto A saw the presence of this new variant in response to consumer needs for devices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The presence of the previous A92 series as the successor to the A9 2020 has been well received by consumers. We hope that the presence of the latest variant of the Oppo A92 6GB can help people meet their digital needs, especially young people who actively express, create and capture the best moments. ” “he said in his official statement.

The Oppo A92 RAM 6 GB is intended as a smartphone for young consumers who are actively creating content on social media. It is equipped with the ColorOS 7.1 operating system.

Oppo Indonesia claims that 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory + 128GB of internal storage will run with no lag.

The support of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor contributes to the strong performance of the Oppo A92 RAM 6 GB. There is also a Hyper Boost feature that efficiently increases the handset’s performance and provides a smooth gaming experience with high frame rates.

Oppo A92 6 GB of RAM. [Oppo Indonesia]

The Oppo A92 RAM 6 GB supplements online activities such as video conferences or online learning and is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh, which is combined with 18 W fast charge.

Oppo also presents a Neo-Display 1080P screen with a size of 6.5 inches and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. This screen has a body-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent, providing a wide visual experience for consumers. The screen density is 405 PPI, which provides a comfortable viewing experience.

The Oppo A92 RAM 6 GB is eye protection certification from TüV Rheinland.

So that it can effectively filter out blue light and greatly reduce the risk of fatigue and adverse effects on the user’s eyes.

Oppo A92 RAM 6 GB is equipped with a 48MP main camera with AI Quad camera, which has an Ultra HD sensor. Apart from that, there is also an 8MP wide-angle lens. The selfie camera has a resolution of 16 MP with a large aperture of f2.0 and is supported by an improved AI beautification function.

Oppo A92. [Oppo Indonesia]

In addition to the security system, this phone has a unique lock feature, side fingerprint lock, power button, and built-in fingerprint recognition on a side that is on the side of the device, making it easy for users to open the screen.

Officially launched, what is the price of the Oppo A92 RAM 6 GB in Indonesia?

Oppo A92 6 GB RAM can be ordered online exclusively from Tokopedia from October 24 to 31, 2020. Available in the colors Twilight Black and Aurora Purple. This device will be sold for the first time on November 1, 2020 at a price of Rp. 3,599 million.

That’s the price for the Oppo A92 RAM 6 GB, the new Oppo Indonesia phone with more memory. Interested? (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).