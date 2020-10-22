Ojol Drivers chat with Rossa, netizens even sing Auto

Ojol driver illustration. (Suara.com/Muhaimin A Fortunately)

Hitekno.com – Again, the story of online motorcycle taxi drivers or motorcycle taxi drivers with their customers is going viral on social media. However, Kali is not just a customer but a well-known celebrity, namely Rossa.

In this viral story on social media, when delivering orders, Ojol drivers can reply to messages with these top singers.

What was unique was that the interaction between the Ojol driver and Rossa attracted the attention of internet users.

The account owner, who was re-shared from the @AbangojolBOTak Twitter account on October 20, uploaded a screenshot of the @ dramaojol.id Instagram account.

The account shares the message content of the Gojek service between the motorcycle taxi driver and the customer.

First, the Ojol driver confirms the delivery point again, as indicated in the application. Then, because the client’s name was spelled Rossa, the Ojol driver called him Oca Tea, just as the public called the singer Rossa.

Apparently the customer is really Rossa. The woman, whose full name is Sri Rossa Roslaina Handiyani, sent the Ojol driver a selfie of herself.

“Afternoon … depending on the application,” wrote the Ojol driver at the beginning of the message.

“Yes sir, depending on the request,” said Rossa.

“Done oca tea!” replied the Ojol driver, who then got a selfie from his customer.

When the Ojol driver saw the photo, he was surprised and couldn’t believe it was really Rossa.

“Really oca tea?” he asked. He even wrote a choral piece from Rossa’s song entitled Hati Yang Kau Sakiti.

Interestingly, Rossa responded to the song so the two looked like a duet that complemented the lyrics of the song.

“I cried,” wrote the Ojol driver.

“Imagine …” answered Rossa.

“How cruel …” added the Ojol driver until both had completed a part.

Rossa also responded as if she were a talent scout judge.

“Congratulations, you have the golden ticket!” Rossa wrote.

In another photo, the account and Rossa also uploaded a portrait of the Ojol driver. The two pose and show a form of love made up of two fingers in a Korean style.

“You won a lot because you can take photos with real @ myynisisrossa tea,” wrote the account holder @AbangojolBOTak in the description column.

The upload, which was shared more than 12,600 times with other Twitter users, received various comments from internet users.

“Is that true, sir? Really happy, it has to be the brother,” the @ArifNpw account wrote.

“Big brother had a duet first,” commented @deefgoods.

“I was reading his brother’s chat while singing wkwk,” added @tianfillio.

“I swear I thought it was a joke that’s true,” @lyqlya said.

“Car sing please, be rewarded for gokil too,” tweeted @ BangKie11.

This is a viral story on social media that shows the interaction of Ojol drivers with Rossa and makes internet users sing automatically. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).