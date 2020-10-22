Physical limitations, the struggle of this parking lot affects the internet users

This disabled parking attendant went viral in the media, causing a flood of prayers from internet users. (TikTok / @dinaragungpi)

Hitekno.com – To find a bite of rice some of us have to fight hard to get our needs met. This disabled parking attendant made Internet users touched and thoughtful.

A TikTok user with an account named @dinaragungpi announced that he had just met a parking attendant who was working even though his physical condition was not perfect.

At the exit you can see a man who works without legs. “Help the people of kudu save their fortune for him,” @dinaragungpi wrote.

The post that was shared successfully went viral after receiving more than 631,000 views and 96,000 likes. This viral video has been shared more than 1,400 times.

The video shows a parking attendant preparing to signal a customer near the exit.

The parking attendant was very grateful when he received the tips from the person who brought the car.

“Asli was shocked, despite her physical limitations, she still wants to work well. It can be seen from her eyes that she is still grateful. She is a park attendant at RM Gasasa Garang Asem Sari Rasa, Kudus,” @dinaragungpi attributed in the statement the video.

Many internet users were touched and moved immediately after watching the parking attendant fight. Some of them even intend to help out directly by sending messages to the post uploader.

This viral video receives various comments from internet users.

“Crying sorry god, sometimes I forget to be grateful (sad emoticon),” @akunxmiaw said.

“Make me cry (crying emoticon). Forgive me, oh Allah, I like to be ungrateful. I hope this father will be healthy and live plenty of food,” @Cindyymftah prayed.

“Hey great person. I wouldn’t be as good as you if I were in this position. You are really great, you are healthy,” commented @ hypothermia1.

“Sister, please buy gloves. I will replace the money by wire transfer,” @YayaKiara replied.

“I swear I’m ashamed (emoticon is crying). I still like to fully complain,” @muzharas wrote. 12.

