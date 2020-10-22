Ready after 4 years of widowhood, the end of this beautiful woman amuses me

This beautiful widow, struck by a conspiracy when she was almost together, turned internet users into salfok. (TikTok / @nikhajarr)

Hitekno.com – For a woman, an intense reception of a chat from a “good looking” man might upset her. A beautiful widow, preparing for this unexpected ending, managed to amuse internet users.

TikTok user @nikhajarr shared a video post as she was preparing to dress up beautifully to meet a man. Unexpectedly, the man’s invitation to dine together had a different purpose.

This pretty widow even invites her child to meet a man she thinks will be asking on a date.

The shared video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 360,000 views and 30,000 likes.

“After four years as a single mother. There is someone who approaches me. I talk to her almost every day. She is so cute, she says there was a time I needed protection. One day I agreed to meet me. I was preparing how best to dress. ” The best perfume, the bracelet that luckily my mother gave me. Who knows she’s my soul mate. She feels throbbing, nervous and has not been updated for a long time. It’s finally here! After 10 minutes it turns out that she is not asking for the date, but offering such insurance, “@nikhajarr wrote.

He also stated that it turned out that his feelings had not been reciprocated because he had just misunderstood him.

This lovely Malaysian widow was quoted by MStar.com and actually uploaded the content just for fun. He confirmed that the incident was based on a true story but had no intention of finding a partner on TikTok.

Referring to insurance agents, he stated that the “special man” in his life story was actually offering some sort of MLM-like product that he was invited to join.

This 37 year old woman seemed upset for asking her friend to create parody content based on a true story in her life.

“I know a lot of people like funny content. I look for ideas and process them based on my real history as a single mother. A lot of people have experiences like this too. People are approached but actually offer drink products to join MLM” said a woman whose real name is Nik Hajar Nik Hassan to MStar. .com.

The viral video received various comments from internet users.

I keep looking at it and it makes me laugh even more (laugh emoticon), “commented @bearuangkhan.

“Long live a widow … haha. I’m also a single woman who has two children,” said @ razanahbegum90 encouragingly.

“Wow what a conspiracy,” @ranzaf said.

“Wow, 37 years old looks very young,” said @ridubu.

