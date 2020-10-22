Realme 7 Pro Program Degree For students, Realme offers a 10 percent discount

Realme 7 Pro program for students. (Rich)

Hitekno.com – Currently, the majority of students participate in online teaching and learning activities. Of course, in order to meet the obligation to study online, appropriate tools for accessing learning materials are required. One of the devices for online learning is a smartphone.

realme, Youth’s most popular smartphone brand, strives to always listen to and understand the needs of young people in Indonesia. With this in mind, Realme has re-launched the Real 7 Pro Student Program to make it easier for students to access Realme’s best tech trendsetter products at the best prices for their online learning activities.

This program lasts through October 31, 2020, especially for students across Indonesia for any 65W Charging Evolution Realme 7 Pro purchase with a 10% discount coupon or IDR 499,000.

Previously, Realme first ran the Realme student program a month ago at the launch of 64MP Power Master Realme 7 and Realme 7i. Thanks to the tremendous excitement of students across Indonesia, Realme is rolling back the 7 Pro Realm student program specially designed to purchase the latest 65W Charging Evolution Real 7 Pro product from realme.com/id. Big buzz aside, the real reason for repeating this program is because Realm 7 Pro is a cutting edge technology that makes student activities easier while learning online.

When learning online, the smartphone screen has to turn on for a long time. This quickly drains the smartphone’s battery. realme 7 Pro itself has 65W SuperDart charging technology that can fully charge the battery in 35 minutes, or # 3MinChargeEnough to charge 13% of the battery, which is enough for an online learning session. Charging # 3MinChargeEnough batteries allows students to take a break to be fresher and do other online study sessions.

In online teaching and learning activities, teachers or lecturers often provide material in the form of large quantities of multimedia files. This of course unloads the internal memory of the smartphone. However, Realme 7 Pro can solve this problem because this smartphone has 8GB + 128GB of internal storage, which also allows multitasking activities to run smoothly. For the kitchen spur, this smartphone is supported by Snapdragon 720G, which has 8nm process technology and 2.3 Hz frequency, which ensures smooth usage performance.

Realme 7 Pro brings pioneering technologies such as flagship smartphones to its segment and is known as a flagship for young people. It offers the best prices for young people. At the time of launch last week, Realme 7 Pro itself is priced at IDR 4,999,000. With the return of the 7 Pro Realm high school student program, middle, high and high school students across Indonesia can purchase this 65W Charging Evolution smartphone with a 10% discount coupon or IDR 499,000.

It only takes 3 easy steps to get a special 65W Charging Evolution Realme 7 Pro student price. All you have to do is fill out the form at bit.ly/realmepelajar.

After completing the form, realme’s CS team will review the data and inform the students when the data has been reviewed. The Realme CS team will then email the R-Pass voucher code to service.id@realme.com to the email account specified on the registration form. This voucher is only valid for the purchase of realme 7 Pro on realme.com/id by October 31, 2020.