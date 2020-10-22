Starting today, POCO X3 NFC will be sold for the first time in Indonesia

POCO X3 NFC. (POCO)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi, a technology company using smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) to support a lifestyle, opened the first sale of POCO X3 NFC through offline and online distribution channels on October 22nd. This smartphone is characterized by an extreme price-performance ratio, special features and a design that goes against the grain. Therefore it deserves to be called “The Real Mid-Range Killer”.

POCO X3 NFC is available exclusively at Shopee and mi.com, including Mi Store, when first sold at 1 p.m. WIB. There are two color options to choose from, namely Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue. The next sale will take place simultaneously on October 29th.

The first sale of POCO X3 NFC is also an introduction to POCO Cult Cash Rewards, which offers an incentive of IDR 100,000 for every purchase made through a referral link through the ShareSave application. You do this by sharing a referral link to download the ShareSave application with friends who are interested in POCO X3 NFC. The sale via ShareSave will take place on October 27th at 1pm.

POCO X3 NFC offers an exceptional smartphone experience for everyday use and gaming thanks to the first appearance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, the most advanced 4G processor in the Snapdragon 700 series to date. Thanks to LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus you can reduce the peak performance of the processor by up to 6 degrees.

POCO X3 NFC. (Xiaomi Indonesia)

The fast performance of the POCO X3 NFC is supported by a 5160 mAh battery and a 33 W fast charge which can take up to two days if used fairly. The combination of a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz of the 6.67-inch FHD + DotDisplay screen ensures low visual latency and extremely smooth gameplay.

The POCO X3 NFC’s flagship quad camera system also allows users to take amazing photos. With MIUI 12 for POCO, based on Android 10, POCO X3 NFC offers an incomparable experience with functions that pamper the senses. Some of them contain the Z-axis linear motor to capture haptic feedback with 150 different types of vibration, including two flagship class speakers that ensure a clear audio experience.