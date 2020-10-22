They don’t have to be complicated. How to Transfer Your Google Play Music Account to YouTube Music

Google Play Music. (Google)

Hitekno.com – With Google Play Music closed, users can now transfer their account to YouTube Music. Fortunately, this migration can be easy.

The data transferred includes the Google Play Music library, uploaded and purchased songs, playlists, albums and songs in the library, and popular and unpopular playlists and billing information if the user is a paid subscriber.

This means that paid Google Play Music users don’t have to worry about what will happen to their account after this service has ended.

Google also updates users’ music profiles so they can get personalized recommendations about YouTube Music based on their listening history, likes and dislikes.

Users reporting on the official Google page on Thursday (10/22/2020) to transfer data from Google Play Music to YouTube Music can use one of the following options:

Visit https://music.youtube.com/transfer and click the Transfer option. Open the YouTube Music app and click the user’s profile photo> Open Settings> Click Transfer> Select Transfer from Google Play Music.

It is important to note that YouTube Music has different account authorization requirements than Google Play Music. So read them first.

After the user taps the “Transfer” button, the recommendation and billing library is transferred to YouTube Music if the user is a subscriber to Google Play Music.

If you have a large music collection, transferring libraries may take longer. You will receive two separate emails letting you know when each transfer is complete.

Illustration of the YouTube Music application on a smartphone. [Shutterstock]

If you make multiple transfers, only music that has been added since the last transfer is moved in subsequent transfers.

Music that was previously transferred remains in the YouTube music library and is not affected at all.

Although all uploads and purchases are transferred, certain songs or albums may not transfer due to rights or licensing issues.

If a user adds music to Google Play Music and the music disappears due to rights or licenses, the music can no longer be viewed on YouTube Music.

The settings for YouTube Music are slightly different from those for Google Play Music. To find parts of music or playlists that you like after the transfer, open the Library menu in the YouTube Music app, click on Playlists and tap on the Your Preferences option.

To find the upload and purchase section on mobile devices, open the YouTube music application> click Library> click Albums, Songs, or Artists> select the Uploads option. The user will then see all the albums, songs and artists uploaded by the user.

To find uploads and purchases on a computer, access music.youtube.com in a web browser. Click Library, click Albums, Songs, or Artists to find the music you want. Click the down arrow next to YouTube Music Minimize and choose Uploads. The user can find all uploaded albums, songs or artists.

Here’s an easy way to transfer your Google Play Music account to YouTube Music. Good luck! (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).