This Ojol driver is rated similarly to an artist, Netizen: Ahmad Dhani KW

This ojol driver, who is similar to Ahmad Dhani, turns internet users into salfok. (Facebook / Choky S Butar Butar)

Hitekno.com – The twists and turns in the life of an Ojol driver making a living on the road can usually grab internet users’ attention. An ojol rider who is similar to Ahmad Dhani is successful in turning internet users into salfok.

A man shows his photo with another Ojol driver whom he considers a “fan”.

Apparently, the man in the middle immediately reminded internet users of the character of the country’s famous musician.

Although not 100 percent accurate, at first glance this man looks like Ahmad Dhani.

The man shared his post on the Facebook group “Complaint about Driver G Reb”.

“Again someone asked for a photo together, so it’s not good. It’s good, hahaha,” wrote Choky S. Butar Butar.

Many internet users think that the man named Choky is similar to Ahmad Dhani.

Even one of his photos with glasses resembles one of the Dewa 19 front men.

The post that was shared caught the attention of internet users after receiving more than 150 likes and dozens of comments. Internet users have shared direct posts more than 180 times.

Many internet users made various comments on “Ahmad Dhani” KW.

“If this goes viral, I will help instead of odad (laughing emoticons). Hopefully it will go viral, Bang Ahmad Dhani KW,” Pei said.

Netizens reply mem. (Facebook / Iqbal Riza Firmansyah)

“Ahmad Dhani’s clone,” replied Muhammad Elldyn Stangseher.

“Same face but different fate,” wrote Biee Hindy.

“How is it that it looks like an artist,” said Agung Cahyono.

“This is Ahmad Donai,” joked Sirhapiyus Mps

This was the Ojol driver who looked like Ahmad Dhani, so he turned Internet users into Salfok. What do you think?