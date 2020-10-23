3 ways to send WA chat without a memory number

WhatsApp illustration. (Pixabay / Antonbe)

Hitekno.com – So far we can only send messages to contacts in our phone book via WhatsApp or WA. Can you send WA chats without saving the number on your phone?

Given that many people now use WhatsApp as a personal and business communication tool.

However, sometimes we want to send WhatsApp messages without saving the number. How to do WA without storing a number?

To send messages, we usually need to save the contact number first so that we can send a message to someone we want to send a message to.

However, did you know that there is actually a way to send WA chats without storing contacts on your mobile phone?

This article explains the WA method without storing contact numbers on your mobile phone. Read the tips on how to send WhatsApp messages without saving the number below.

1. Using SendWA.id

Do you know irimWA.id? This is a browser that allows us to send messages without saving contact numbers via WhatsApp.

Watch WhatsApp messages being sent without saving the contact number via the SendWA.id below.

Open a browser on your smartphone, e.g. B. Chrome or others. Enter SendWa.id in the browser. Click Sendwa.id. You will then be prompted to enter the WA number you want to send a message to. Then press the Send button

Just follow the instructions on SendWA.id. You can do this as it is very easy to do. Before doing that, however, you should read the terms and conditions first so that you feel confident enough to use them.

2. Via the Wa.Me update

By upgrading WA to this version, we can use the destination number WA.me/ without saving the number. The way of WA without storing numbers with wa.me is as follows.

Open the browser on your smartphone. Enter the address wa.me/Zielnummer and click on. Format: wa.me/085XXXXXX. Just customize it to match your destination number. After that, immediately go to the options page to start a conversation. Click Chat With if you want to start a conversation. Immediately the WA application will open with the contact number you refer to above. At this point you’re ready to begin. When you’ve entered the message you want to send, click Send. Done! have a good conversation.

3. Via the WhatsDirect application

Still curious about other ways to send WA without saving a contact number? There is another alternative, the WhatsDirect application.

This application is specially designed to send WA without storing a contact number. How to use Check the flow as follows:

Download the WhatsDirect application on your smartphone. Open the downloaded application. Enter the destination number. Compose a message and tap the Send button. Complete. The message reaches the desired contact number

All of the above alternatives for sending a message are very helpful in speeding up the quick sending process.

However, we still recommend using official email when doing business with new customers, as this is a professional international communication standard.

How to send WA chats without first saving the number on your phone. Good luck with these WhatsApp tips. (Suara.com/ Mutaya Saroh contributor).