4 Latest News: Realme 7 Pro Specifications, Huawei Mate 40 Series Price

Realme 7 Pro with 65W SuperDart Charge. (HiTekno.com)

The specifications of Hitekno.com – Realme 7 Pro have many interesting features. Especially how fast this new cellphone’s fast charge technology is in charging the battery.

The Realme 7 Pro isn’t just about fast charging, however. Because this new phone offers a reliable screen, camera and performance.

There is also news of the launch of the Huawei Mate 40 series, a new line offered for the flagship class. Unrestricted, immediately presented in a number of variants.

Interestingly, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, one of the new HP variants, is said to have a very superior camera. When testing with DxOMark, even high scores are achieved.

The news about the Realme 7 Pro specs and the introduction of the Huawei Mate 40 series is included in the latest news that is busy right now.

To be more complete, here are four of the latest news that are currently busy and have been selected by HiTekno.com for today, Friday (23/10/2020).

1. Technical data for Realme 7 Pro: Bring SuperDart Charge at a price of IDR 4 million

In September 2020, Realme officially launched new devices, namely Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. With SuperDart Charge, the highest variant of the Realme 7 series costs 4 million IDR.

Not only Realme 7 Pro was introduced together with Realme 7 in mid-September 2020. In terms of specs, these two devices differ in terms of upgrades, but are almost the same in several sectors.

2. Huawei Mate 40 officially presented, how much does it cost?

Huawei Mate 40 Series. (Huawei)

Huawei launched a new phone for the Mate series on Thursday evening (October 22nd, 2020). Four direct variants are offered. Namely the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus.

The Huawei Mate 40 family is equipped with a number of the latest technologies. Including using a new chipset that used a 5nm manufacturing process.

3. Beat other flagships, Huawei Mate 40 Pro camera performance top DxOMark

Huawei Mate 40 Pro. (Huawei)

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched on Thursday evening (10/22/2020) with four devices at the same time. The popular camera benchmark site DxOMark immediately tested the device and put the Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the highest position.

DxOMark scored 136 points, placing the Huawei Mate Pro at the top of the list of smartphones with the best camera performance on its platform.

4. Dealer stickers are described as confusing, Xiaomi Indonesia boss speaks up

Xiaomi logo illustration. [Shutterstock]

Xiaomi Indonesia recently received harsh criticism from its users for adding stickers from traders that were classified as confusing. In this regard, Alvin Tse spoke out as Country Director of Xiaomi Indonesia.

User complaints about Xiaomi’s official warranty sticker apparently came on Thursday (October 22, 2020) from HP consultant Herry SW via a tweet on his Twitter account @herrysw.

These are the four latest pieces of news that are busy right now, from the specs of the Realme 7 Pro to the official launch of the Huawei Mate 40 series.