Aceh Ulama: PUBG Mobile players get beaten up in public

Battlefields from PlayerUnknown or PUBG. (PUBG Corporation)

Hitekno.com – Aceh is a region in Indonesia that strictly prohibits its citizens from playing games with elements of violence and war, including PUBG Mobile.

Even the chairman of the Ulama Consultative Assembly (MPU) of West Aceh Regency Teungku Abdurrani Adian insisted that PUBG Mobile gamers deserve to be publicly flogged for violating Islamic law in Aceh.

“In Aceh, as a Sharia country, it is very feasible that offenders who commit illegal acts that are forbidden in Islam very deserve to be sanctioned under the rules that apply in Aceh,” said Teungku Abdurrani Adian in Meulaboh on Friday (23 /) 10/2020).

As is well known, the Consultative Assembly of Aceh Province in Ulama (MPU) issued a fatwa on the haram of PUBG Mobile and the like in June 2019.

The fatwa was issued because the online game had a negative impact on society, especially the younger generation, because the game contained violence and warfare, so it was feared that it would have an impact on the morale and psychology of players .

Teungku Abdurrani also stressed that the fatwa of the haram online game PUBG Mobile or the like on the sanctioning of flogging has not yet been pursued. However, he stated that the Aceh government could implement these provisions so that the player could be sanctioned for haram games.

“The PUBG game was indeed awarded a Fatwa Haram by the Aceh MPU, although no sanctions were imposed. As a Muslim you will of course sin if you continue to play the game. You will also be responsible for your sins in the afterlife,” said Teungku Abdurrani Adian.

Illustration of PUBG players partying together. (PUBG Corp)

For this reason, he hopes that the provincial government of Aceh will immediately implement the fatwa to punish PUBG Mobile players or similar in Aceh with flogging according to Qanun (Perda) number 6 of 2014 regarding the long-standing Jinayat law in Aceh will.

On the other hand, the chairman of the Advisory Assembly of the West Aceh Regency Ulama (MPU), Teungku Abdurrani Adian, asked the Central Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) to approve the fatwa issued by the MPU of Aceh Province regarding the Haram online fatwa Game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and support similar contains elements of violence or war.

Ulama in Aceh assessed that the games displayed in online games and easily accessible through electronic devices such as smartphones (smartphones) are more of a downside than a good side.

The game also causes players to become addicted and lead to violent character behavior. It has other negative effects, particularly on the mental and personal makeup of the player.

On the other hand, the ulama will support this action as well as other violations of Qanun Syariat Islam currently in force in Aceh if the Islamic Sharia police later take action such as flogging against illegal online gamblers.

“The MPU is also recommended to lobby the Aceh government to ensure that this fatwa in the haram of online gaming is a guide to the implementation of Islamic law in Aceh,” he concluded. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).