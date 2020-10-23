After BLACKPINK is PUBG Mobile working with Rich Brian?

Rich Brian works with PUBG Mobile. (youtube / PUBG Mobile)

Hitekno.com – Previously, PUBG Mobile was confirmed to work with a girl group from South Korea, BLACKPINK. After this collaboration, the mobile game is now said to have worked with an Indonesian musician, Rich Brian.

The news of the collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Rich Brian was revealed from a video fragment uploaded from the mobile game’s official account.

If before the collaboration between PUBG Mobile and BLACKPINK included songs by girl groups from South Korea and the appearance of Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo in that game, the collaboration with Rich Brian was a little different.

The uploaded video shows that Rich Brian apparently appeared as a special guest at the second season tournament of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) SEA Finals from October 23, 2020 to October 25, 2020.

In the promotional video, Rich Brian appears to be wearing a PUBG Mobile character helmet with his costume. Then he changed costumes and wore ordinary clothes in the style of this Indonesian rapper. Not to mention, at the end of the video, Rich Brian seems to be holding the pan.

If Alan Walker previously attended this annual event, this time Indonesia should be proud of Rich Brian’s presence as a special guest at the 2020 PMPL SEA Final.

The PMPL SEA Finals 2020 event will be attended by 16 teams from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. Each team will later compete in a 15-match format on 4 PUBG Mobile cards.

The 4 PUBG Mobile cards that make up the arena for each team’s games include Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi cards.

Three of the best PUBG Mobile teams that will take part in the upcoming PMPL SEA Final 2020 come from Indonesia, namely Aura Esports, Aerowolf Limax and Bigetron Red Aliens.

No kidding, the price of the PMPL SEA Finals hit $ 2 million or the equivalent of 29 billion rupees. With guest star Rich Brian, it is undeniable that the PUBG Mobile Indonesia team will take victories at the event.