Australia is building the world’s largest solar power plant

Hitekno.com – Australia is developing a solar power plant that is believed to be the largest in the world. This development is part of the country’s renewable energy project.

This facility will cost up to 20 billion Australian dollars to build, which will later be referred to as ASEAN Power Link.

The project is being built on a remote cattle ranch in the Northern Territory, about halfway between Darwin and Alice Springs.

The solar power plant is distributed over about 20,000 soccer fields from Photovaltaic panels, but the energy generated is “transported” for other uses in other countries.

Power Link not only includes the construction of the world’s largest solar power plant, but also the construction of the world’s longest submarine power cable, which will export electricity from the Australian outback to Singapore via a 4,500-kilometer direct current (HVDC) network.

In order for this transmission system to work, the Power Link, developed by Singapore-based Sun Cable, must also build the world’s largest battery, located near Darwin.

It is planned that the network will carry the electricity from the array in Newcastle Waters about 750 kilometers north, where it will be stored in batteries in Darwin.

Some of the currents will enter Darwin’s local network, but most will be exported internationally via more than 3,700 kilometers of submarine cables that run along the ocean floor, first through Indonesian waters and eventually to Singapore.

Once the electricity reaches its final destination, it is expected to power more than 1 million Singaporeans, and it is also planned to provide electricity to the Indonesians.

“This is an extraordinary technology that will transform the flow of energy between countries. It will have a profound impact and the extent to which that impact has not been widely identified,” Sun Cable CEO David Griffin told The Guardin in 2019 as quoted by Science Alert. Friday (23.10.2020).

With all project approvals in place, construction is expected to begin in 2023 and power generation to begin in 2026. The first exported electricity could be delivered in 2027.

In the future, Power Link may be important not only for solar energy, but also for the entire clean energy industry. This shows how renewable energies can be shared and distributed over great distances and even oceans in international networks.

That is the plan to build the largest solar power plant in the world and the Power Link that will export electricity to ASEAN.