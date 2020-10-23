Costume Quest 2. (Double Fine)

Hitekno.com – During this period, have you been waiting for free games from the Epic Games Store? You can claim two games at the same time, namely Costume Quest 2 and Layers of Fear 2.

As usual, every Friday it is time to claim free games distributed by the Epic Games Store. Likewise today.

The first PC game that you can get for free is Costume Quest 2. An action adventure game that takes you into different worlds.

As the title suggests, this PC game focuses on costumes that give you super powers. Your journey will take place from this costume.

Costume Quest 2 has also received a lot of positive reviews. So you don’t have to hesitate to make a claim while you are playing a free game on the Epic Games Store.

Costume Quest 2 and Layers of Fear 2 become a free game on the Epic Games Store. (Epic Games Store)

Meanwhile, Layers of Fear 2 is a horror game that has a tense atmosphere. It will be an interesting choice to join you later on Halloween.

In addition, this PC game features a first-person psychological horror that focuses on exploration and history. Which of course creates a tense atmosphere.

You can request this horror game by Bloober Team SA together with Costume Quest 2 by Double Fine for free from the Epic Games Store.

Just say once, these two free games from the Epic Games Store are yours forever. But remember not to miss it as the claim time is limited.

You can claim Costume Quest 2 and Layers of Fear 2 from today (10/23/2020) until October 29, 2020. So don’t miss out.

Layers of Fear 2. (Bloober Team SA)

These are the free games from the Epic Games Store for that period. Namely Layers of Fear 2 and Costume Quest 2. Just pretend these two pc games are yours forever.