Father cries when daughter marries, Netizen: So sad Woy

Father cries when daughters get married. (instagram / makassar_iinfo)

Hitekno.com – The moment a dad who cried while marrying his daughter recently became a conversation on social media. Internet users are even saddened by this sweet moment.

A viral video on Instagram about the moment when the father cried when the daughters got married caught the attention after he uploaded the account @makassar_iinfo on Thursday (22.10.2020).

In the uploaded video, the bride takes her father with her, who takes her out to meet her future husband.

The father could not hold back his sadness and seemed to cry all the way while accompanying his daughter to live with the man this girl had chosen. No less sad, the daughter was also moved at that moment.

“Although the father found that his daughter was grown up and eventually got married, the father suddenly felt he was not ready to let her go,” wrote the headline in this upload from @makassar_iinfo.

After going viral on Instagram, the upload of the father who cried when the girls got married received various comments from internet users.

“So sad woy” replied the internet user with the Instagram account @ sonyhartono27.

“A person who doesn’t want their daughter to do anything, Dad,” commented the account owner @hahrizki.

“Who brought the onions here? Tell me!” said internet users with the Instagram account @ nrlftri_11.

“It’s sad, I won’t pay if the contract with Sungkeman,” wrote the internet user who owns the @ dinaanggraeni3 account.

Stolen attention and viral on Instagram, that upload from a father who cried when married daughters received over 86,000 likes and hundreds of comments from internet users.