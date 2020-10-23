Follow this guide to make a video call to WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp web illustration. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – Video calling or video calling is one of the most popular features of the WhatsApp application. But can this feature be accessed over the internet? Of course you can call WhatsApp Web via video here.

In a pandemic like now, personal activities that invite large numbers of people are not recommended. And video calling is one solution to overcoming this.

However, the video calling function can still be used for teaching and learning activities, meetings, and similar tasks. Including using WhatsApp video calling.

It also means that companies that provide digital services and services compete to provide the best features and access to all people.

In a situation like today, development continues to meet the needs of the entire community.

Whatsapp, as one of the largest messenger applications in the world, doesn’t want to be left behind either.

This application, known for its internet based messaging and phone capabilities, continues to develop a feature that is widely used by the majority of the population, which is video calling.

Initially, Whatsapp only offered space for four people in a video call room. By last June, Whatsapp reported that the capacity had been increased to eight people. Very interesting, isn’t it?

Illustration of WhatsApp on a cellphone and laptop. [Shutterstock]

Whatsapp is not only developing on smartphones, but also its web or desktop form. Whatsapp Web is a WhatsApp that can be accessed through a web browser, while Whatsapp Desktop is WhatsApp that is accessed through an application previously downloaded to a laptop or computer.

Although Whatsapp Web / Desktop does not have a live video calling function, it can still make video calls through messenger rooms. Curious how?

How to video call WhatsApp Web

The official WhatsApp page reports the following steps for a video call on WhatsApp web or desktop via Messenger Rooms:

First, open the WhatsApp application on your laptop / computer or access the WhatsApp page in a web browser and then click on the Attach option or an option with a picture or clip icon. The Attach option is in the top row on the right. After clicking the option, select the Room option or an option with a picture or video camera icon. The room option is in the last order. Then a screen will appear. Click Next in Messenger.

You will then be automatically redirected to the Messenger Forums page. You will then be asked to enter the username and password of your personal Facebook or Messenger account. If you don’t have a Facebook or Messenger account, please register first.

After completing all of the above, Messenger Rooms are ready to create a video call room.

These are some steps to be taken to make WhatsApp web video calls that need to be understood. You can also share the video call link by copying the link address and spreading it via Whatsapp Chat.

This is an easy and convenient way to access WhatsApp web videos. Please try! (Suara.com/ Rishna Maulina Pratama employee).