It’s too loud? How to mute WhatsApp group forever

Mute illustrations on WhatsApp forever. (Twitter / WhatsApp)

Hitekno.com – We often get angry about WhatsApp groups that are too “loud” or annoying. Make yourself comfortable, we will provide information about how WhatsApp groups can be mutated forever.

With the latest WhatsApp update, we can now turn off conversation notifications on WhatsApp.

The latest WhatsApp version 2.20.201.23 has the latest features embedded in it so we can mute group notifications forever. So far we have been able to mute a maximum of a year.

Mute has been available on WhatsApp for a long time, but the previous duration was only 8 hours, a week and a year.

Now we can mute “noise” forever without ever leaving the group.

If you want to practice it, you need to make sure that the WhatsApp installed on your mobile phone is the latest version. Go to the Play Store App> WhatsApp> Update to install the latest version of WhatsApp.

The first method, which is shared, eliminates the need to read the message content and is instantly muted forever. This can be done so that we do not read the content of the group message so that the “bad taste” can be eliminated.

How to mutate a WhatsApp group forever:

1. Press and hold the group you want to mute for two seconds until it appears without the speaker crossed out.

The first way is silent. (HiTekno.com)

2. Click the speaker icon for three options. Select Always to mute the group forever.

The second way is silent. (HiTekno.com)

Another option is to enter the group you want to mute and click on the existing settings. Enter the WA group to be muted> click the period button in the top right corner> select Mute Notification> select the Always option.

The second method is flawed in that it allows you to read the contents of group messages before you mute them for good.

Not only is WhatsApp muted, but it also includes a message expiration feature for beta version 2.20.197.4. This message can go away on its own after determining that it should be read within a certain period of time.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has also provided a feature where the archive chat is not displayed when a new message is displayed in the beta version.

Here’s how you can mute WhatsApp groups forever. Right now, let’s practice in groups that are pretty noisy!