Leave Rocky Gerung speechless, the mysterious voice in this video from Najwa’s eyes goes viral

A mysterious voice that leaves Rocky Gerung speechless. (twitter / mfachrip_)

Hitekno.com – Wednesday (10/21) last night, Rocky Gerung appeared on the Mata Najwa show to oversee the year of Jokowi’s administration. Following the trend on Twitter, internet users were apparently misconcentrated with a mysterious voice that made Rocky Gerung pause for a moment.

The video about Rocky Gerung, who was silent for a while when he appeared in the Mata Najwa program, was uploaded to the @mfachrip_ account on Thursday (10/22/2020) and went viral on Twitter.

The internet user noticed the appearance of a mysterious voice that left Rocky Gerung speechless, and then uploaded a piece of the video along with the tweet he had made.

After careful hearing, the mysterious voice that made Rocky Gerung pause was apparently the voice of a cat.

Influenced by the cat’s voice or not, Rocky Gerung, voicing his opinion, was silent for a while before continuing the conversation.

“Mbak Nana @MataNajwa, at 4:33 am, who is that one cat that’s ridiculous? Mr Rocky Gerung was up to 2 seconds for uging,” tweeted @mfachrip_.

It’s not certain why the cat could have been in Mata Najwa’s studio, but its appearance successfully stole attention until it went viral on Twitter.

“I think Bobby the cat is watching,” the account @stevenpramudita replied, saying that the mysterious voice was from Prabowo’s cat.

“How can you hear that?” Commented the Twitter account @sugarbabyhear.

“Woilah really,” said internet users with the @ HffhRm account.

“Really, oh my god,” wrote the internet user who owns the @ triagusn1 account.

Viral on Twitter, the mysterious voice video that appeared on Mata Najwa’s show and silenced Rocky Gerung, was viewed 82,000 times and received various comments from internet users after uploading.