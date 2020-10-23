Lose yourself in the YouTube comments column, the action of mothers looking for their children to make salfok

Mothers look for their child’s match in the YouTube comments column. (instagram / awreceh.id)

Hitekno.com – The comment of a mother trying to find a soulmate for her son recently went viral on Instagram. Lost in the YouTube comments column, this mom’s action has clearly caught the attention of internet users.

This post about the mother’s campaign to find a partner for her child went viral on Instagram after the @ awreceh.id account was uploaded on Thursday (10/22/2020).

“What is important is the effort,” wrote the headline in this @ awreceh.id upload.

In this upload, you can see a screenshot of the YouTube comments column of a beautiful girl wearing a pink hijab. Allegedly this girl is doing a cover song in the YouTube video.

A mother who wasn’t just interested in this girl’s voice praised her beautiful face in the comments uploaded and tried to ask for the girl’s cell phone number for her son.

YouTube illustration. (Unsplash / NordWood Themes)

Apparently, the mom is hoping to match her son with a beautiful girl in the cover song video uploaded to YouTube.

“Are you asking for the WhatsApp number, beautiful sister? I have a son, I want you to match him with you,” this mother wrote on the YouTube video comment column.

The upload of a mother looking for a partner for her child in the YouTube comments column went viral on Instagram and immediately received various comments from internet users.

“Sorry bun, this is my friend,” replied the Internet users with the @ mdanarta77_ account.

“Oh mom, do I want my WhatsApp number? I can’t match yet,” commented the account owner @simeaaaaa.

“Wow, there is nothing, mom,” said the Instagram account @ sabrina.aprl.

Viral on Instagram, uploads about the action by mothers looking for a partner for their children to the YouTube comments column which has received more than 172 likes and thousands of comments from internet users.