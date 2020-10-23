Netizen furore discusses Naruto Dead Theory

Meme Melayat Naruto. (Twitter)

Hitekno.com – Naruto Uzumaki, the ninja character from the manga by Masashi Kishimoto, is still a hot topic of discussion for internet users. Especially after the publication of Boruto chapter 51, which sparked the theory of the dying of Naruto.

Suddenly, internet users were excited, especially fans of this ninja story. Even the talk of Naruto dying is growing thicker on Twitter.

To date, Friday (23.10.2020), the hashtag #Naruto has covered Indonesia’s trending Twitter topic with more than 25,400 tweets. The news of Naruto’s death drew various reactions from internet users.

Naruto became a hot topic after the Boruto chapter 51 manga that was widely spread because of the possibility that Naruto would die against Isshiki Otsutsuki.

The story that hangs at the end of the episode leaves internet users wondering and feeling sad as there is a possibility that the comic book artist might take the character off.

Between the sad tweets and gratitude for the story of Naruto’s journey so far, quite a few internet users are busy talking about theories or other possibilities for Naruto’s death.

But quite a few internet users believe that the Hokage character in Boruto chapter 51 did not die.

Internet users tweet about Naruto’s theory. [Twitter]

Most internet users believe that Kishimoto won’t kill Naruto in the next episode.

“Naruto won’t die in Boruto chapter 51. The reason is when Naruto dies it’s still too quick to develop new characters. When Naruto dies there has to be a lot of fans who won’t accept it and it will make the Boruto Destroy anime and may not sell it. ”Wrote the @ mbramantiowbw account while uploading an image containing several other reasons for the news of Naruto’s death.

“Did Naruto die to improve Boruto’s rating? Hmm, it’s a very ** conspiracy,” commented @hrkristi_.

“Even if he dies there will definitely be a way for him to come back to life. Even if he dies forever, I’m sure the Boruto series will be a series that doesn’t make it onto the Naruto timeline , same fate as Dragon Ball GT. I am sure because Masashi Kishimoto’s orientation is Akira Toriyama, “added @ BianchoJ.

Even so, there are some internet users who believe that Naruto’s death could happen too. Is It True That Naruto Is Dead?

“Remember, brother, the title is no longer Naruto, it’s Boruto. Anything can happen except the main character, and here Naruto is no longer the main character even though he’s important #Naruto #Hinata # Konoha,” tweeted @ tofel37.

Internet users tweet about Naruto’s theory. [Twitter]

“But you can, if you want to develop a new character, you have to sacrifice something. Then, on the other hand, the Creator will blow up such a mind. Just one opinion, go back to the Creator. Whatever happens, Naruto stays in the heart! ” said @uzumakitano.

Most likely, the answer to the end of Naruto’s life itself was only known in Boruto’s chapter 52, so readers will have to wait patiently until November 21st.

Is it true that Naruto died like in netizen theories, or could Boruto’s father survive? We’re just waiting for the answer in this new chapter of Masashi Kishimoto’s manga. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).