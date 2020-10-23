Nostalgia with old school advertising, internet users: the pockets of people’s children are in their time

This old president’s school bag advertisement made internet users nostalgic. (Faceboook / Made L. Kartika K)

Hitekno.com – Every generation has got to have high-end trending items that were quite the hype in their time. An ad for this old-school bag managed to make old-generation internet users auto-nostalgic.

Facebook user Made L. Kartika shares posts via the INDONESIA TEMPO DOELOE Facebook group.

He uploaded a post entitled “Show the hand who once had this and really wants it”.

Internet users of the 70s and 80s immediately remembered the legendary luggage bags of their time.

The post that was shared caught internet users’ attention after receiving more than 2,400 likes and 700 comments from internet users.

Old school ads with some kids studying with luggage bags are trending.

Apparently this ad is for parents who want to buy bags for their kids before the new school year.

“Say hello to the new school year. Give the President’s school bag to your beloved children. See for yourself the excitement of going to school and the excitement for studying,” wrote one of the fragments in the promotional sentence.

In the advertisement, you see a school bag in the form of a suitcase, which consists of three models and different colors.

Many internet users remember their childhood using that old school bag. Most internet users who post comments immediately feel “old” after seeing this ad.

Some of them did not deny that the bag belonged only to the children of people in their day.

“People’s children’s bags are in their time. I can only see that they have friends. I never had the feeling that I had such a bag because my parents couldn’t afford it,” commented Imelda Sianipar.

“When I was a kid, I only wanted it because it was expensive (laugh emoticon),” said Susanti.

“This was my bag when I was in elementary school. Around the 80’s. While waiting for a pedicab driver to pick you up after school. The bag was always used as a seat. So remember those days” , recalled Ratna Sari.

“We remember elementary school. In the past we weren’t just very satisfied with the clothes, the uniform, the suitcase and the uniform. This shows that we are old … hahaha,” wrote Bibien Setiawan New.

That was the post about old school bag advertising that made old internet users nostalgic. Have you ever recognized this article?