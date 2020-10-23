Open positions, Kojima Productions ready to work on new projects

Norman Reedus in the game Death Stranding. (Kojima Productions)

Hitekno.com – Kojima Productions has completed work on Death Stranding as the first game. Not only on the PlayStation 4, but also on the PC.

The game studio founded by Hideo Kojima has also been widely recognized for its success in optimizing the PC version of Death Stranding.

This is being done seriously when it comes to implementing Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 technology. Even become a pilot for other games if you want to take advantage of this technology.

Even so, Death Stranding received a huge number of reviews even in-game. Between those who really like it and those who are disappointed.

Nevertheless, further work is expected from Kojima Productions. According to Death Stranding, what will Hideo Kojima and his team do?

Kojima Productions is open to vacancies. (Kojima Productions)

The latest news is that this Japan-based game study has opened positions. Who is likely to be involved in the development of their new game later?

It was announced via Kojima Productions’ social media account that a new project is being prepared that will require more staff.

Unfortunately, there was no more detailed information about the vacancies when it was announced. Contains which positions are open to applicants.

However, it seems that the developer of the Death Stranding game is preparing for a large project so it will require quite a lot of workers. What games will you work on later?

Of course, Kojima Productions will release more detailed information later. Information can be found directly on the official website and in the LinkedIn account of this company.

Hideo Kojima. (Instagram / @hideo_kojima)

Would you like to join this Japanese game studio? Or do you have a dream to work with Hideo Kojima?

What new game project will Kojima Productions be working on until there are open positions? Surely curious about Hideo Kojima’s next work.