PokoPow’s hijacked YouTube channel is finally returning

Youtuber PokoPow. (Instagram / PokoPow)

Hitekno.com – More and more Indonesian YouTube game channels have fallen victim to hacking. The last time was the PokoPow YouTube channel that hackers took over.

However, prior to PokoPow, a similar incident occurred on the Tara Arts Game Indonesia YouTube channel, which hackers had taken over for several days.

There is also the Oura Gaming YouTube channel owned by well-known esports people who have been victims of hacking attacks. Now both YouTube game channels have returned to their owners.

Likewise with the PokoPow YouTube Channel, which hackers took over and renamed ESL CS: GO. This channel was also used for live streaming.

In an Instagram post, this gaming Youtuber explained that his channel was being used by hackers to stream the ESL CS: GO tournament live.

Due to live streaming, this YouTube channel with 990,000 subscribers was hit by a copyright strike by ESL. That doesn’t make it possible to live stream for a while.

The hackers also changed all of the videos on the channel to private. To prevent subscribers from viewing videos from PokoPow.

The PokoPow YouTube channel is finally back. (Instagram / PokoPow)

Fortunately, this PokoPow YouTube channel has returned to its owner. All of his videos can still be saved and are back to normal.

This game YouTuber also conveyed through the Community tab that this channel had come back into his hands from the hackers who had taken over.

“I AM BACK !!” wrote PokoPow.

“Now that it is late at night, I will not start to publish in videox2 until tomorrow. Thank you for your support as long as this account is in the hands of other people. If you honestly read your comments, I am really moved ! Thank you!” he went on.

In a previously deleted Instagram post, he stated that hackers had taken over his Gmail email that was used for the PokoPow YouTube channel.

A similar case also occurred on Tara Arts Game Indonesia ‘s YouTube channel, where hackers took over via Gmail email. Finally, the perpetrator took over the YouTube channel.

Fortunately, the YouTube channel PokoPow, Tara Arts Game Indonesia and Oura Gaming have returned to their owners from the hands of hackers.