PUBG Season 9 launches on PC and adds new maps!

Character illustration at Paramo. (PUBG.com)

Hitekno.com – The developer of PUBG Corporation has announced that season 9 will hit PC on October 21, 2020. This is quite an interesting update considering there is an additional new map or map with a volcanic background.

If Season 9 starts first on PC, the new season differs in the console version.

The new PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One start their ninth season on October 29th.

Quoted from the gamespot, there are minor changes including new skins and new tricks to get the best gear.

This is a major update that adds a new map as well as a Survival Pass in addition to the new Ranked Season.

The new card from PUBG, Paramo. (PUBG.com)

The new map is Paramo, a land surrounded by clouds around the highlands of South America.

Paramo is a 3 x 3 map with an ever-expanding “dynamic world”. There are liquid lava flows all over the map that act as obstacles for players to avoid. The blue zone has more damage than other cards.

“There is no red zone. The blue zone will slowly shrink, but it will do more damage in the early stages of the game compared to other maps. Motorcycles are the only vehicle available in Paramo and they are usually around.” small villages. ” “wrote the official PUBG blog.

PUBG Corporation has added several new options to combat the threats associated with the card. The Critical Response Kit can revive fallen squad members in one second.

Now the player picks up the card with a support helicopter. The cargo boxes carried by each of the support helicopters can be dropped and looted at the start of the game.

There is a Survivor Pass called Highlands that gives you paramo-themed gifts. In contrast to the previous season, Highlands lasted 2 months with a total of 50 levels. To see the latest PUBG Season 9 update in detail, you can visit this link.