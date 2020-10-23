Record Record, Cash on Delivery Black Ops Cold War Beta is the most downloaded series

Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War. (PlayStation Store)

Hitekno.com – Call of Duty developer Call of Duty recently announced that the beta version of Black Ops Cold War made history as the most downloaded series. The official Call of Duty account would like to thank the fans for the performance.

The beta version closed on October 20th. Treyarch hasn’t announced a breakdown of the numbers yet, but they only mentioned one record.

Activision mentions that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 beta is “the biggest in franchise history”.

Now this success has been replaced by the beta version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Players who made it to level 10 in the Black Ops Cold War beta will be delighted to know that they will receive the SMG Weapon Blueprint when the full version is released.

Announcing Black Ops Cold War as the most downloaded Call of Duty beta series. (Twitter / CallofDuty)

The specs for this weapon aren’t yet available, but it looks pretty chic with its black and yellow color scheme and eye-catching effects.

“Thanks to #BlackOpsColdWar fans everywhere. They made Multiplayer Beta the most downloaded version in Call of Duty history,” the Call of Duty official account (@CallofDuty) wrote on Twitter.

It’s not too surprising to know that Black Ops Cold War is the biggest Call of Duty beta ever. Games that started with a fairly large player base at the end of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One days.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War already supports the cross-play function, so that players can meet other consoles on the PC. The storage space is not too large for the beta version and only requires 45 GB.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies. (Twitter / Treyarch)

Still quite “light” compared to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 250GB of storage. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released simultaneously for PC and console on November 13th.

The multiplayer mode supports cross-platform and cross-generational, so that owners of PS4 and Xbox One can play with those of the PS5 and Xbox series X.

Activision has also confirmed that Zombies will return in the Black Ops Cold War, with specific details on fans in co-op.