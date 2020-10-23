Two mysterious Redmi phones pass the certification and bring 33 W fast charge

Redmi logo. (Redmi)

Hitekno.com – Two mysterious Redmi phones passed 3C certification in China, immediately sparking speculation for observers or leakage. These two new cell phones have the model numbers Xiaomi M2007J22C and Xiaomi M2007J17C.

The devices are equipped with 25 W or 33 W fast charging. The list shows that both phones have 5G connectivity.

This makes Xiaomi and Redmi even more aggressive when launching HP 5G in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Due to leaks at the Leaker Digital Chat Station, the Redmi Note 10 Pro may have a 108 MP camera with a powerful chipset.

The device is predicted to carry a Snapdragon 750G or Dimensity 820 chipset. The lower variant of the Redmi Note 10, possibly named “Lite”, is said to have a Dimensity 720 chipset with a 48 MP camera.

The two mysterious Redmi devices passed certification. (3C)

In connection with the previous leak, it is believed that the model number of the Xiaomi M2007J17C is the Redmi Note 10 or the Redmi Note 10 Pro. While another model (Xiaomi M2007J22C) is expected to be a cheaper device or possibly a lite version.

Redmi has still not confirmed the identities of their two new cellphones that have passed certification.

Quoted from the GSM Arena, the two devices are supposedly being prepared for the Chinese market, as there is a C at the end of the model name.

The two mysterious Redmi devices have passed certification in Europe. (EEC)

Another leak shows that the M2007J22G has passed certification from the Eurasian Economic Commission in Europe. MySmartPrice’s report, Redmi Note 10, will be available in two flavors of 5G and 4G connectivity.

The 5G device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. In the meantime, the 4G variant can be delivered with the premium mid-range Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Leaker also announced that the first Redmi device with a 108 MP GM2 sensor will soon be launched. Having passed certification, the two mysterious Redmi devices mentioned above are expected to be released soon.