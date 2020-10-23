Update WhatsApp Android. Here are the new features

WhatsApp illustration. (Pixabay / Arivera)

Hitekno.com – The WhatsApp application is reportedly being updated through the Google Play Beta program. This WhatsApp Android update for version 2.20.203.3 brings a number of improvements and some new functions.

For those who are members of the Google Play Beta program, it is possible to get this new WhatsApp Android update.

As the Gizmochina page warning from WaBetaInfo on Friday (23.10.2020) shows, the company has been working on several new features for several months.

Includes a Connect Missed Calls option to allow users to quickly join calls in certain situations.

This feature is provided so that users can join the missed call group if the call is still active with other members. This is still under development and will be available via a future update.

WhatsApps new feature, biometrics. [Wabetainfo]

Another innovation is the biometric lock. As the name suggests, this new addition will add biometric security to the popular messaging app.

Users can use fingerprint lock to protect their WhatsApp. This feature also works with facial recognition systems if the fingerprint sensor is not present on someone else’s device.

Currently, face and fingerprint recognition are the two supported methods.

Unfortunately, these features are still in development and it is unknown when they will be available for WhatsApp beta users or even the live build version.

Let’s just look forward to the WhatsApp Android update for the live build version users. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).