Watch Dogs Legion shows the co-op mode and shows a lot of excitement

Watch Dogs Legion. (Ubisoft)

Hitekno.com – Watch Dogs Legion, a new game that can be released on October 29, 2020. Before that, however, Ubisoft announced how the co-op mode will be available in this open world game.

Ubisoft seems to be working ambitiously on their new game. Namely, present the city of London and its citizens so that you can play as a playable character.

With the video Watch Dogs Legion Classrom 101, Ubisoft shares the unique features of this game. Namely a video parody that provides information about the new game in a funny way.

In the latest episode, we’re going to share what co-op will look like in Watch Dogs Legion. It also shows what players will receive later.

In this mode, players can play Watch Dogs Legion alongside three other players to complete a range of tasks. But that’s not all.

Watch Dogs Legion. (Ubisoft)

Players can also explore this open world game in co-op mode. Discover how excited the city of London is with the Watch Dogs Legion set in.

Ubisoft also offers high-difficulty missions that you can complete with friends in co-op in Watch Dogs Legion.

The video also shows how to work with three friends and two friends. Interestingly, each of them can bring their own ideal character.

If you’re curious, check out the video below.

In the previous video, Ubisoft showed more about how crowded the city of London is in Watch Dogs Legion. These include almost 9 million people.

Interestingly, you can play almost all of the city’s residents. Because Ubisoft calls him a fully playable character in their new game.

Although all characters can be played, they can die permanently. It can no longer be played if the character dies during the mission.

Check out the video below.

If you’re curious about Watch Dogs Legion, this new game will be released on October 29, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

Ubisoft will also launch Watch Dogs Legion for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S on November 12, 2020.