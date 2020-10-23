When will shopping functions come to WhatsApp?

WhatsApp illustration. (Unsplash / Allie)

Hitekno.com – The WhatsApp application continues to add new features to make it not just a chat service. Or not just a communication application.

The WhatsApp application is offered not only text chat, video call and telephone, but also shopping functions.

Facebook announced on Thursday (October 22nd, 2020) that the WhatsApp application will soon offer a shopping function, according to Suara.com.

The world’s largest social media company has tried to make a profit on WhatsApp, an app that was bought for $ 19 billion in 2014.

According to reports, Facebook tried to pay for the application and put advertisements in it, but the plan that many users have spoken out against has not come true.

With this new function, WhatsApp can be used by its users for selling via the Facebook Shops service launched last May.

In addition to the shopping functions, WhatsApp will also offer cloud computing services. WhatsApp customer service users can save their messages on Facebook servers.

WhatsApp operations manager Matt Idema said the shopping feature will be available before the end of 2020. In the meantime, cloud computing services will be available in 2021.

Recently, this chat application also received a number of updates. However, there are still some features in the WhatsApp application that aid communication.

Let’s just look forward to the presence of the shopping function in this WhatsApp application. What if you chat while shopping? (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).