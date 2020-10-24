18 Free Fire Esports teams are ready to bring the Red Bull Gold League to life

Red Bull Gold League. (RGBL)

Hitekno.com – Free Fire, one of the most popular mobile games in esports too. Including the upcoming Red Bull Gold League (RBGL) tournament, which will be enlivened by 18 well-known esports teams.

The Red Bull Gold League itself becomes the Esports Free Fire League with the slogan and #EmpowerYourPassion and #GoldenMoment. RBGL will present an exciting match to win a total prize of IDR 300 million.

The Red Bull Gold League is divided into three phases that all 18 of the best Esports Free Fire teams in Indonesia must go through. The fight begins with the regular season round for 6 days (October 30th – November 8th).

The 18 invited teams are grouped into 3 random groups and compete against each other. The regular season round will leave 12 esports teams to continue fighting in the semi-finals.

“After we held the Red Bull Gold Cup seasons 1 and 2, in which Red Bull Gold hosted a tournament for the mobile games MLBB and Free Fire, we heard the wishes and wishes of the Indonesian esports community for the Free Fire- Tournament that is growing in popularity every day. ” said Red Bull Gold Marketing Manager, Syita Ayuningtyas.

According to him, the Red Bull Gold League is an attempt to challenge 18 top free-fire teams to be the best with consistent performance by #EmpowerYourPassion and create their golden moment #GoldenMoment.

On the same occasion, Garija’s Business Development & Esports Manager, Wijaya Nugroho, saw the enthusiasm of the Free Fire community’s fans as if it was never going to wane.

“With the presence of the Red Bull Gold League, we underline our commitment to offer various competitions for esports tournaments in order to give the children of the country a sporty and positive mentality in today’s digital age,” he said.

The following is a list of 18 participating esports teams and the 3 groups in the Red Bull Gold League:

Group A: Evos Esports, Bigetron Bit, Star8 Esports, Dranix Vendetta, Boom Esports, The Pillars PBM Group B: Onic Olymp, Island of the Gods, DG Esports, Redbull Rebellion, Louvre Esports, NXL Berzerkers Group C: First Raiders Alpha, Aura Esports, Boss Knightmare, Aerowolf Pro Team, Siren Esports, SES Alfaink.

This game was broadcast live on the Red Bull Nation YouTube page. Red Bull Gold is also holding a golden quiz for all viewers who can predict the winner in each game.

There is also Catch The Gold Can. Where viewers take pictures or screenshots and upload them to their Instagram account and tag the @ RedBullNation & Mineski account to win 5 prizes that will be shared on each live stream.

Don’t miss the Red Bull Gold League tournament, which is animated by 18 well-known esports teams. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).