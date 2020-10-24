4 Latest News: Vivo Y20s Price, Kirin 9000 Fastest Flagship Chipset

Vivo Y20s. (Vivo Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – Vivo Indonesia has launched a new mobile phone for the country, the Vivo Y20s, which offers ample storage. With 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The price for the Vivo Y20 in Indonesia is 3.1 rupees and doesn’t offer 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. But also the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.

There is also news about a new chipset from Huawei, namely the Kirin 9000, which offers high performance. It’s even said to beat other flagship chipsets.

Even after the results of several benchmarks, the Kirin 9000 achieved the highest number of points compared to other chipsets. Including AnTuTu, particularly in Geekbench, which seems to dominate.

The news of the presence of the Vivo Y20, as well as the performance of the Kirin 9000 as the fastest chipset for the flagship HP, is in the latest news right now.

To be more complete, here are four of the latest news that are currently busy and have been selected by HiTekno.com for today, Saturday (10/24/2020).

1. Use 8GB RAM what is the price of Vivo Y20s in Indonesia

Vivo Indonesia officially launched a new phone on Friday (23/10/2020) with no fuss. The Yani Vivo Y20s is equipped with a spacious memory, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

How much does the Vivo Y20 cost in Indonesia with a larger memory? It turns out that this new cell phone has a price of 3.1 million rupees.

2. From AnTuTu to Geekbench, the Kirin 9000 is the fastest flagship chipset

Kirin 9000 chipset (Huawei)

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched on Thursday evening (10/22/2020). That’s why the company introduced its latest flagship chipset, the Kirin 9000. Several platform benchmark tests show that the Kirin 9000 in the Huawei Mate 40 Pro can beat other chipsets.

GSM Arena did a device check and compared the features of the Kirin 9000 chipset of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro with the performance of other HP flagships.

3. Tips for saving internet quota with HP Oppo

Features to limit mobile data on HP Oppo Reno4 F. (Oppo Indonesia)

Work, school and study from home guidelines during the Great Social Restrictions (PSBB) required internet access and an increase in quotas. Because more and more offline activities are going online.

Community needs during a pandemic now increase along with work and school activities that need to be done from home. Not only digital devices such as laptops, tablets or smartphones are required, but also smooth internet access.

4. The Sony ZV-1 is not only available in black, but also in white

Sony ZV-1 digital camera. (Sony Indonesia)

Sony Indonesia launched the ZV-1 digital camera in black, the standard that has so far been widely used. But the interesting news now is the Sony ZV-1 in white.

Not only does the body wear white, the Sony ZV-1 also has a similar windshield. The presence of a new model with neutral colors, suitable for use in various everyday occasions.

These are the four latest pieces of news that’s busy right now, from the Vivo Y20s price in Indonesia to the powerful Kirin 9000 being the fastest flagship.