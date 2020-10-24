4 ways to compress files in Windows, easy!

Zip illustration. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – Zip is a way to compress files that will save size. Also often used to make it easier to send multiple files. But how can you easily compress files in Windows?

Enough to zip files on a computer running Windows operating system. Zip systems on desktops on computers and laptops are generally installed.

So you don’t need to install any standard tools to compress / extract files. So no additional applications or software are required to compress files.

Here’s how to compress files in Windows that you might need at this point.

How to compress a file

Zip files have many advantages, especially when it comes to tidying up files on your desktop. In addition, zip files make it easy to find data using desktop search tools when needed. For those of you who don’t know how to compress a file, the steps below for a zip file are as follows:

You need to find or determine which files you want to compress first. If you want to compress all the files in a folder, just press Ctrl + A. If you want to select a separate file, hold down the Ctrl key on the file you want. After selecting the file you want to archive in the zip file. Right click to reveal several menu options. Select Send To and select the compressed (compressed) folder. An archive file is automatically created in the directory. When compressed into compressed mode, the folder has a name like the first file. If you want to rename the archive you need to right click on the zip folder. Several menu options are displayed. Select Rename and click on a new name. When you need to extract or extract files from zip folder. The trick is to open the directory where the archive file is located, then right click on the file and select Extract All. The file will open by itself. Folder illustration. (Pixabay)

Using Zip

Zip is very useful to make our job easier. In particular, to save files for a purpose, we may save files based on demographics, year, date and / or the purpose of the file that is being created for a dissertation, thesis or thesis, for example.

In addition, zip makes it easy for us when we want to send a large number of files to one address at the same time. With this mode we can of course save more time and data quota costs.

Zip file Windows is a method of saving files that is often chosen by Windows users. Of course you are familiar with this mode.

Here’s a simple way to compress files in Windows using a computer. Hopefully this will be useful and make your work easier. (Suara.com/ Mutaya Saroh).