5 Weird Things To Do In Antarctica From Forests To Transparent Animals To

Hitekno.com – There are still many unsolved puzzles on Earth, including weird things about Antarctica. Many have attracted many parties to explore the region.

Antarctica is also a region that has a secret to some strange thing that cannot be explained.

People often feel old and as if they had lived a long time on earth. However, there are still many things that are not known.

Discovering strange things on Earth, especially in Antarctica, makes a sense of human arrogance, maybe nothing.

The earth is hundreds of millions older than humans, so the human feeling of knowing everything is nothing.

One of the almost impossible places to live, Antarctica, continues to surprise us.

Some strange things have been discovered under the land ice that covers Antarctica.

We would not believe that there is a lake hidden beneath the thick land ice that covers the region.

Even researchers found several mysterious creatures that were not previously identified in Antarctica.

Here are 5 weird things in Antarctica that scientists have discovered:

1. Hidden mountain lake

Scientists would never have thought that a lake was hidden under the thick ice of the Antarctic.

Using an echo machine, scientists discovered the first hidden underwater lake made of ice in the 1970s.

Since then, technological advances have developed rapidly so that the Echo engine has also become more sophisticated.

Not just one, scientists have now found several lakes hidden under the ice sheet and even under the Antarctic mountain.

The lake known as the “ghost lake” or “ghost lake” is believed to have existed for millions of years.

2. Invisibility fish

A see-through fish found in the waters of Antarctica. (YouTube / GeoBeats News)

One of the waters near Antarctica has a very strange morphology.

How not, their bodies are known to look transparent so they can blend in with one another and disguise themselves in the ice.

Unlike the fish we see every day, fish near Antarctic waters do not have completely red blood.

The researchers found that their blood was like this because the fish lacked the protein hemoglobin.

This type of protein is responsible for the red color in the blood of living things.

3. Tropical rainforest

Tropical rainforest illustration. (Pixabay / Sladek)

Behind Antarctica, which is very cold and white, it turns out that Antarctica was once green.

It is true, you read that right, Antarctica was once a tropical rainforest and green as a forest inside a tropical country.

Scientists have found fossils made from old wood and leaves that show that there was once an ancient rainforest in Antarctica.

About 52 million years ago, Antarctica was covered with lush leaves from the trees there.

4. Oil

Oil well illustration. (Pixabay / Laura Upshaw)

Modern historical records state that humans would do anything to get a resource like oil wherever it is.

Not many know that Antarctica contains oil.

Studies have shown that Antarctica has oil reserves for 30 to 100 years.

There are many problems with oil exploration in this place.

One of the obstacles is the high cost of obtaining oil in Antarctica.

It costs more than $ 100 or 1.4 million rupees to extract oil from Antarctica.

Currently (July 2019) the price of oil per barrel is only around 57 US dollars or 805 thousand rupees.

In addition, the Antarctic is the last bastion of the ice sheet, so oil exploration in the region would be very dangerous.

Drilling for oil in Antarctica is illegal until at least 2048.

5. Meteorite Fragments

As it turns out, there are still many people who are on expeditions to Antarctica in search of meteorite fragments.

Quoted from The Things, this is agreed by NASA scientists as there are actually many meteorite fragments in Antarctica.

Millions of years ago, meteors fell on the Antarctic ice sheet.

Some of the meteorite fragments are scattered across the ice sheet, while the rest are known to be well below it.

Researchers and explorers usually have to dig deep enough to find the remains of a meteorite in Antarctica.

Those were the 5 weird things in Antarctica that scientists discovered. Which do you think is the most unique?