Confirmed, Apex Legends release on Switch postponed to 2021

Apex Legends Battle Royale game. (Apex Legends)

Hitekno.com – Apex Legends fans who have a Switch console seem to be a little more patient. Chad Grenier, Game Director of Apex Legends, confirmed that the Switch will launch next year.

The original plan was to launch Apex Legends in the fall, along with the game’s release on Steam.

The switch version does not have to be postponed to 2021 at the same time. Although the Switch version has to be postponed, the release for Steam is still on schedule.

Chad Grenier announced that Apex Legends will be available on Steam on November 4th, 2020.

For the Switch console specifically, Game Director Apex Legends stated that they are working hard to make it happen.

Announcement regarding the postponement of the release of Apex Legends on Switch. (EA.com)

“For those who play on the Nintendo Switch, we are still working hard on the port. We are building a fair system that will make it a great experience Switch players deserve. Our team needs more time. Switch players can look forward to Apex Legends next year, “said Chad Grenier on the official Apex Legends blog.

When the Switch launched, the company’s employees confirmed that it also supports cross-play functions.

Quoted from Games Radar, starting October 6th, players will be able to host parties on various platforms that consist of players.

UFO is believed to be a teaser for Apex Legends Season 7. (Reddit / r.apexlegends)

Some of these platforms include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Origin and, coming soon, Steam.

When Apex Legends hits Steam, players will also be able to receive some exclusive items. Players on all platforms can receive Wattson, Octane, and the Portal Gun Charms.

The Reddit forum announced that there was a UFO on the King’s Canyon map. We don’t know much about the UFO hovering west of the map.

However, some fans believe that it is some kind of teaser for Apex Legends Season 7 that will begin in early November 2020.