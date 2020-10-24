Huawei wants to reshape its image and be recognized as a premium brand in Indonesia

Huawei logo. (Huawei)

Hitekno.com – If there were several affordable devices a few years ago, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) Indonesia wants to focus on premium devices this year.

With this, Huawei Indonesia also wants to concentrate on revising its brand image as a premium product.

Lo Khing Seng, deputy country director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Indonesia, said 2020 was the year Huawei prepared the basic infrastructure to change that image by showcasing a full ecosystem of devices.

“In terms of channel distribution, we are informing consumers through communications that Huawei’s offering is not just mobile phones, but others too,” Lo Khing Seng said in a virtual conference to launch 5 Huawei IoT devices on Thursday (10/22/2010).

According to Lo Khing Seng, Huawei Indonesia is currently focusing on Huawei’s strategy of the 1 + 8 + N scenario, where the next eight devices are devices that have very intense interactions with daily activities.

Huawei Mate Xs. (Huawei)

“2020 will be the year Huawei really focuses on its secondary approach, product category, of audio, wearables, laptops and tablets,” said Khing Seng.

Huawei CBG has been bringing laptops and tablets to the country since the beginning of this year. The technology company from China has aggressively finished its line of equipment in various price segments by the middle of the year to meet the demands of work and home study.

In addition, Huawei Indonesia introduced a smartwatch category since last year. In addition, this year Huawei CBG Indonesia, in collaboration with a South Korean brand, Gentle Monster, is bringing smart glasses to showcase Gentle Monster Huawei Eyewear II.

“Huawei is currently launching flagship products in Indonesia. We will continue to bring this ecosystem product to a premium level by combining technology in a stylish way,” said Lo Khing Seng.

To attract consumers in Indonesia, Lo Khing Seng said seamless connectivity is a selling point for Huawei alongside product specifications.

“This creates a new experience for consumers and we hope this will become a hallmark in consumers’ minds,” he added.

This is Huawei Indonesia’s plan to change its image as a premium brand in the country. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).