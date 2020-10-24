Just 1 year after launch, Call of Duty Mobile hits 300 million downloads

Call of Duty Mobile. (Activision)

Hitekno.com – Call of Duty Mobile launched on October 1, 2019. Who would have thought that this mobile game had 300 million downloads in just one year?

Activision Blizzard officially announced that the number of downloads of this mobile game was reached on the occasion of the annual launch of Call of Duty Mobile.

A video was even posted on Activision Blizzard’s social media accounts conveying the success of this mobile game within a year of its launch.

“It feels great to be able to bring fun, free entertainment to millions of people,” said Matt Lewis, general manager, Call of Duty Mobile.

This success is due to the variety of content and events presented each season. To be able to attract millions of players this year.

Activision Blizzard itself does not clearly disclose how much revenue was generated from its mobile game. Especially with the number of downloads achieved.

However, according to the research site Sensor Tower, Call of Duty Mobile had sales of $ 480 million in the first year of its release.

In fact, the game developed by Timi Studio is the third largest mobile game in the US from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

Call of Duty Mobile earned $ 215 million in the country, ranking third behind PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. But about Free Fire and War Robots.

Quite an extraordinary achievement considering this mobile game is only a year old. And has captured a significant number of players worldwide.

Call of Duty Mobile’s presence itself is seen as fresh air in the mobile shooting game market, previously dominated by PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.

This mobile game from Activision Blizzard offers an FPS gaming experience that is closer to the PC version. Aside from that, it’s also more device-friendly for beginners.

This is the success of Call of Duty Mobile, which is only a year old but has successfully received 300 million downloads and has become a refresher between PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.