Online shopping requires goods to be shipped in 4 years, Internet users: meet graduates

Illustration of online shopping site. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – Those who love shopping online can’t wait to see what goods they buy. Because sometimes new groceries come days or even weeks after purchase.

In general, when shopping online, people want their items to arrive quickly. However, this doesn’t apply to this viral buyer story on social media.

Quoted by Suara.com from the @txtdarionlshop Twitter account, this buyer seemed to regret it when they found out the item had arrived.

At the beginning of the conversation, this buyer seemed to be ignoring the expedition’s delivery schedule. However, this buyer panicked when the goods suddenly arrived.

“I want to ask, can it be canceled when the delivery comes home?” he wrote.

The message was sent twice, and the buyer even asked under what conditions the shipment could be canceled. In the meantime, the seller certainly replied that this was not possible.

“Can it be shipped in 4 years? It’s okay, I can still wait,” asked the buyer.

“I beg you,” he added.

The tweet from the @ txtdarionlshop account went viral on social media and was liked by 3.4 thousand times. In the meantime, internet users are guessing which items they bought.

“I think he bought durian tree seedlings. It will be quite a harvest in 4 years,” one comment suspected.

“Maybe this is an order for cows. When they are delivered, they will have children.”

“Must be newbies who order the graduation sash,” wrote another comment.

“The package hurriedly got a student.”

“As if to propose to a child who is still in boarding school,” added another comment.

Meanwhile, some suspect that this buyer could use the cash on delivery (cash on delivery) system but doesn’t have enough money yet.

So it’s no wonder he panicked when things suddenly came and tried to cancel.

“He just wanted to cancel it if you read the chat from the start. The more you come here, the more buyers are not clear,” wrote an internet user comment.

