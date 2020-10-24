PC Amnesia Rebirth specifications, horror games not just jump scare

Amnesia Horror Game: Rebirth. (Friction games)

Hitekno.com – Amnesia Rebirth is a horror game that was launched for the PC platform. How about the PC Amnesia Rebirth specs? Is it hard to remember the new pc game?

The name Amnesia itself is not a new title for fans of horror games. Because there is Amnesia The Dark Descent and Amnesia Rebirth A Machine for Pigs.

Two horror games from Frictional Games that have received many positive reviews. Not only that, this developer has experience with other horror games as well.

Let’s call it SOMA and Penumbra, two horror games that are also coming to the PC. You can get these PC games on Steam as well as Amnesia Rebirth.

We can also find out how friendly the PC Amnesia Rebirth’s specs are to a Potato laptop on the Steam sales page.

We can see this PC game from Frictional Games with only 4GB of RAM. In fact, it only runs on Core i3 processors and Intel HD 630 graphics cards.

See the PC Amnesia Rebirth specifications for more information.

Minimum:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10, 64-bit

Processor: Core i3 / AMD FX 2.4 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 4.0, Nvidia GTX 460 / AMD Radeon HD 5750 / Intel HD 630

Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10, 64-bit

Processor: Core i5 / Ryzen 5

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 4.3, Nvidia GTX 680 / AMD Radeon RX 580 / Intel Xe-HPG

Storage: 35 GB available space

We can see that this horror game is pretty easy, even potato laptop friendly. However, prepare at least up to 35 GB of free space.

In this horror game, frictional games don’t just provide a jump scare to scare players. But there is also a tense atmosphere.

It also offers exploring the world with its gripping atmosphere and an interesting story to follow.

These are the PC specs for Amnesia Rebirth that you can get on Steam. Would you like to try this horror game? While you can get pc games that are potato laptop friendly.