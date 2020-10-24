Police stop Bocil Bonceng Tiga, his reaction makes netizens Salfok

The little boy or child who rides this three-bellied mini motorcycle turns internet users into Salfok. (Twitter / sosmedkeras)

Hitekno.com – Usually everyone has memories of their disasters as a child. Three young people (little boys) were stopped by the police because the three pillions made Internet users into car salfok and confided in themselves.

The Twitter fan page account @sosmedkeras shared a post titled “Whose sister is this, please take him home”.

The post that was shared went viral on Twitter after receiving 460+ retweets and 3,800 likes. This viral video encourages internet users to post various comments.

Quite unique, the boy carried a mini dirt bike by hitching a ride with two friends behind him.

Given that the boy did not have a driver’s license and had three bells, there were police officers who stopped his speed.

“Turn it off first, why are you using this motorcycle. It’s dangerous if you fall, what do you do? You can’t ride a motorcycle for three people, you’re still in elementary school. Grade 4? Not allowed, right?” ” said a policeman communicating with the boy.

After the boy was asked to come down and be asked about his parents, he gave an unexpected expression.

There are police officers joking and saying that the motorcycle will be taken. “Can’t you take the motorcycle home with you?” asked one of the policemen.

The boy immediately stepped back on his motorcycle and began to cry.

“Don’t cry, deck, no, no,” replied the police when they saw the boy start to cry. It is not yet known when and where this video was recorded.

Many internet users made various comments about the three young people riding the mini motorcycle.

“Dazed, sorry for the kid,” commented @rezaaazhri.

“Your little one is active, huh? I’ve had a ticket since I was little,” joked @ariefavian_.

“After that, he proudly told his friends,” tweeted @atletmolor.

This was the viral video about three young people (little boys) who were stopped by the police while riding a mini motorcycle. Is it really crazy