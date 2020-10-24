Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can update, allegedly fix touchscreen problems

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Samsung Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – The recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is suspected of having problems with the touchscreen. This is being experienced by several new cell phone users, if not many.

This new HP touchscreen, which will be launched from Sammobile on Friday (October 23rd, 2020), is said to have problems accurately reading the touch input.

This results in shadowy touches, unstable user interface animations, and the overall experience of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE touchscreen being uncomfortable.

The South Korean manufacturer quickly tried to solve it with a new firmware update. Samsung is transferring two separate firmware updates to this Samsung phone.

The first, released last week – version G78xxXXU1ATJ1 – includes stability improvements, as well as a solution to a reported touchscreen issue where the phone is registering ghost touches.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Samsung Indonesia)

The GSM Arena cited the second firmware update – the G78xxXXU1ATJ5, which is now widely used across Europe, did not list any corresponding touchscreens in the change log.

Though some users seem to have reported improved touchscreen response (a pretty subjective thing to measure in our opinion).

The two firmware included in the new update are supported by the LTE and 5G models of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

This report identified a problem with this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE touch screen. Fortunately, the new update fixed this problem. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).