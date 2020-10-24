See Caucasians playing in projects, internet users even Salfok with their dealer responses

The foreigner who was involved in the project and “disturbed” the pen caught the attention of Internet users. (TikTok / @hogiogliss)

Hitekno.com – childhood and adolescence are moments of great curiosity. Like some of those foreigners who are curious to play on the project site.

How they played this caught the attention of internet users. But not for the foreigner, but for the Internet users who wrongly focused on the reaction of the client next to him.

TikTok users with an account called @hogiogliss share videos about some Caucasians playing in the construction project area.

The video shared post caught internet users’ attention after receiving more than 1.6 million views and 141,000 likes. This viral video has been shared by internet users more than 190 times.

Many internet users stated that they were indeed Salfok, with the response from the man who was suspected of being the builder next to him.

“When Caucasians play in the project (laughing emoticon). The carpenter just laughs,” wrote @hogiogliss in the explanation of his video.

In the post, you can see some Caucasians looking pretty enthusiastic about playing with building materials. They’re also fun trying to install the tiles provided.

The builder near the place was seen just laughing at the sight of some foreign children “creating”.

The video uploader added that the builder needed to clean up the “creations” of the Caucasians.

“After that, the carpenter was unloaded again, it was 4 square meters, the problem was that it was still wet and it just didn’t have time for the video,” wrote @hogiogliss.

The above viral video receives various comments from internet users.

“That wants to be angry, but can’t speak English (laughs emoticon),” commented @vampireid.

“In his heart he said, huh, this will be a long time before I work,” @ l33a replied.

“Caucasians are so into entertainment and learning. But when Indonesian children work, they really help their parents with school fees,” @acehadmin said.

“Don’t let it spread to FB you see. Nantu versus woi..wkwkwk,” joked @salsabilaasc.

At this link you can watch viral videos about Caucasians getting “creative” in the project, as well as the unique reaction of the builder.