See Japanese transparent toilets, Internet users: Not suitable in Indonesia

Transparent toilet in Japan. (TikTok / @ jeromepolin98)

Hitekno.com – In many places in Indonesia, we often see public toilets that are pretty poorly clean. This transparent toilet in Japan, open to the public, managed to turn internet users into Salfok.

Even the video of its use, recorded by one of the influencers from Indonesia, aroused the admiration of internet users.

YouTube, who is also a TikTok influencer named Jerome Polin (@ jeromepolin98), shared his experience walking into a transparent toilet in Japan.

“Transparent toilets are viral in Japan. It’s crazy! Wow,” wrote Jerome Polin. The post that was shared successfully went viral after receiving more than 4.8 million views and 640,000 likes.

Thousands of Internet users also commented, most of them admired the transparent toilet.

“Okay folks, this is a Japanese toilet, a public toilet, the viral one, we can see it from the outside. Now we go in. When we go in we can see the outside view. But if we lock it, wow, we can’t do anything see immediately. What guys, “said Jerome Polin.

Apparently, this transparent toilet automatically blurs the glass when a user enters and locks the door from the inside.

View of the transparent toilet from the outside. (TikTok / @ jeromepolin98)

The transparent toilet was designed by award-winning architect Pritzker Shigeru Ban and more than a dozen other prominent designers, according to the Guardian.

The toilet is made of colored “Smart Glass” which becomes opaque when the cabin is occupied.

View of the transparent toilet from the inside. (TikTok / @ jeromepolin98)

The construction of this unique toilet is part of the “Tokyo Toilet Project” organized by the Nippon Foundation.

The viral video about the transparent toilet provoked various comments from Internet users.

“Not suitable in Indonesia, I just sometimes forget to close the door let alone lock it (laughing emoticon),” said @dadulsidul.

The atmosphere when the door is locked from the inside. (TikTok / @ jeromepolin98)

“You can imagine forgetting the castle. Car is a spectacle for the residents,” said @ jinhit.jinjin.

“It’s crazy when a public toilet feels like an old star hotel toilet,” said @KmbedithGaming.

“Wow, that doesn’t apply to those who are already on the edge of the horns,” @dprnge replied.

To see a viral video about Japanese transparent toilets that has amazed internet users, you can visit Jerome Polin’s post via this link.