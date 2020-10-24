See Mice Trapped in a Wok, Netizens: Suitable for Corruptors

Hitekno.com – Rats are known to be a nuisance in the kitchen when they stain and damage furniture. Not disturbing, the mice trapped in this pan actually make internet users mad.

Between sad and funny comments, internet users give different views on these Gokil rats.

A TikTok user with an account named @ jafr890 shared a video post about the battle of the rats while trying to get off the pan.

The post that was shared went viral after receiving more than 2.4 million views and 55,000 likes. Gokil and Salfok make this viral video shared more than 5,200 times.

A mouse can only be seen in the video when it is in a pan.

Rats trapped in the pan let internet users comment in funny ways. (TikTok / @ jafr890)

It is not yet known whether these mice were actually caught or accidentally placed in the pan. However, internet users are in awe of the rats’ fight to leave the place.

With the cooking oil, it seemed difficult to get the mouse out of the pan. Even though they ran as hard as possible, the mice stayed in the pan and couldn’t escape.

Looks like this rat has been stuck for a long time considering how much dirt is in the pan. The VCR may also not have started the fire because the rat was still alive.

Rats caught in the pan make internet users comment funny. (TikTok / @ jafr890)

This viral video of a mouse trapped in a pan has received various comments from internet users.

Between sad and funny (laughing emoticons) “commented @ sherlytan_86.

“If you turn on the stove, fix it as a psychopath,” @he_swife replied.

“An appropriate punishment for corruptors and rats of the people,” @story_saputra said.

The mice trapped in this pan immediately went viral on social media. (TikTok / @ jafr890)

“Believe me, I’ve helped mice like this one (crying emoticon),” @booboocin said.

“Wait until tomorrow, the rats are already muscular … wkwkwk,” joked @Ristanta.

