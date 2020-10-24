The digitization of 350,000 MSMEs during the pandemic offers Grab 3 new solutions

Grab #Continue Effort. (To grab)

Hitekno.com – Grab has again announced a new initiative to help MSMEs keep trying through digitization amid a pandemic.

From October 26th to 28th, Grab will host an online bazaar offering special offers for 52,000 UMKM partners GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress and GrabKios in 14 cities, including Jakarta.

In addition, Grab introduced the Ad Manager function in the GrabMerchant application. An independent ad creation service that makes it easy for GrabFood retail partners to organize ads on their products easily and inexpensively.

During the pandemic, Grab introduced more than 40 solutions to help MSMEs survive and so far has added more than 350,000 new MSMEs to Grab application in Indonesia.

Neneng Goenadi, Country Managing Director of Grab Indonesia, again emphasized Grab’s commitment to Indonesian MSMEs.

“Since the pandemic, Grab has continued to innovate to help more MSMEs adapt to maintain economic resilience through the #TerusUsaha program. In line with GrabForGood’s mission to ensure more people can take advantage of the digital economy , Grab has introduced dozens of digitization solutions. We are proud to launch three new solutions today that will help MSMEs adapt and market their products more effectively and easily. I invite all Indonesians to support one another so that we can everyone keep trying in different situations, “he explained.

The Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia, Teten Masduki, expressed his appreciation for Grab.

“We are very grateful for the efforts Grab Indonesia has made and continues to make to help accelerate the digital transformation of MSMEs. Support for MSMEs to survive and evolve in a pandemic like this must be continuous The private sector is needed to provide a platform that can be used by millions of MSMEs across Indonesia so that we can ensure the continuity of their business, which of course has implications for Indonesia’s economic turnaround. We hope Grab a stepping stone for MSME actors can become more recognized by people and businesses. They can move forward in the age of the digital economy, “he explained.

3 New Grab Solutions to Help Indonesian MSMEs Adapt and #TerusUsaha

1. # ContinuesUsaha Bazaar

Grab held an online bazaar. (To grab)

Special promotions for 52,000 UMKM dealer partners GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress and GrabKios in 14 cities in Indonesia.

Grab has a special # TerusUsaha page with a digital banner in the Grab application and portal www.grabforgood.id that you can click to view tens of thousands of UMKM products, promos, packages and various specials from the 26th to the 20th To buy and enjoy on October 28, 2020.

The list of MSMEs in the Grab customer application is adjusted depending on the location. With the promo code “TERUSUSAHA” customers receive discounts on participating MSME partners such as GrabFood up to 50%, 20% discount for GrabMart and up to 90% discount on shipping with GrabExpress.

2. Create independent advertisements for GrabFood dealer partners

GrabAds Ad Manager makes it easy for partners to manage ads for display in the Grab app – in just three minutes! The GrabMerchant application allows merchant partners to create ads without hiring a designer using a range of available features.

With three simple steps, namely choosing the type of ad, selecting the target users, and setting the budget and time period for the advertisement, merchant partners can also choose the type of ad they want, namely banner ad, which can increase the visibility of the virtual store, by placing a banner at the top of the service homepage. GrabFood or Search Ad to reach customers looking for groceries in the menu list by placing the merchant partner’s virtual shop at the top of the search page.

With affordable rates starting at IDR 57,000 ($ 3) per day, ads managed by partner sellers will only serve within the delivery radius. Merchant partners are only billed for advertising fees when a Grab customer clicks the ad to access the menu.

Additionally, merchant partners can monitor ad performance with easy-to-understand reports.

3. Community & Special Class for UMKM

Present to support Indonesian MSMEs through knowledge transfer with experts and to exchange ideas:

The GrabExpress Juragan Club for social sellers to communicate, attend training courses or seminars and receive information about the GrabExpress instant courier service. Many attractive promos are also available to the participants of this club via the Instagram account @ KlubJuraganGrabExpress. The Instagram account @GrabMerchantID is specifically aimed at GrabFood and GrabMart retail partners and potential partners for information on the digitization of the business with Grab. There are lots of great tips and information that can help MSME traders develop their business. 1001 #TerusUsaha Tips that provide a variety of useful tips for MSMEs including social media management, photography, packaging, and more! Present every week on Instagram and the YouTube channel Grab Indonesia.

Grab supports the digitization of Indonesian MSMEs. (To grab)

Previously, Grab had provided thousands of MSME partners in Indonesia with free advertising for three months. That ad reached more than 15 million Indonesians and sales with GrabFood and GrabMart MSME partners also increased 20% over the same period.

Grab has also worked with Pertamina, Pegadaian, BRI, and the Coordinating Ministry of Economics to distribute People’s Business Credit to Grab Driver Partners and Dealer Partners in Indonesia.

Research by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Tenggara Strategics in January 2020 found Grab provides informal workers in 12 cities with better economic opportunities, boosts small business growth, and creates jobs outside the Grab platform.

In total, informal workers on the Grab platform contributed IDR 77.4 trillion to the Indonesian economy in 2019.