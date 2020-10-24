These grandparents flirt, netizens: The Real Uwu

That moment of intimate grandparents made internet users jealous. (TikTok / @happiestcat_)

Hitekno.com – Every couple craves a household that will last into old age. This pair of grandparents who had made out successfully made internet users jealous.

Many hope that in old age they and their partners can be romantic like these grandparents.

TikTok user Prisma Difta (@happiestcat_) shared a recording when her grandparents were together.

“It’s really sticky all over, like a baby gancet (love emoticon),” @happiestcat_ wrote in the headline.

The shared video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 820,000 views and 58,000 likes. Classified as romantic, this viral video has been shared more than 1,500 times.

That moment of intimate grandparents made internet users jealous. (TikTok / @happiestcat_)

The @happyiestcat_ account owner is indeed very diligent in uploading the intimacy of his grandparents, nicknamed Baby and Uti.

From making grain milk to talking about body aches and pains, these grandparents’ moment has successfully made internet users salfok.

“Disturbing people who meet with ah. This is about breathing (smiling emoticon). Really sticky like a postage stamp. Really close like a teenager who is currently together,” wrote the account @happiestcat_ in the description in the video.

These grandparents’ romantic moment went viral on TikTok. (TikTok / @happiestcat_)

After realizing that it was being taped, Grandfather stepped away and stared at his grandson’s camera. Apparently the grandfather seemed focused enough while listening to his grandmother’s conversation that he didn’t know when he was being admitted.

The moment of grandparents’ intimacy in this viral video prompted internet users to make various comments.

“Here’s the real Uwu,” @kucinkmo said.

“Hopefully my husband and I can be like this … aamiin,” @TriAnde prayed.

These grandparents are pretty romantic in old age. (TikTok / @happiestcat_)

“Be healthy dear, always pray, hope you can find a partner like this one (love emoticons),” @kucinkmo replied.

“So cute can get as old as her. Many can’t be like that, they are still young and often fight (sad emoticons),” said @imahdenhazard.

To see a viral video about the grandparents’ intimate moments that make internet users Salfok, you can visit the original post at this link.