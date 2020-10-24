These mothers transport a refrigerator on a motorcycle and surprise the internet users

Mothers who carry a refrigerator with this motorcycle make internet users salfok. (Instagram / makassar_iinfo)

Hitekno.com – Quite a few internet users have been surprised by the viral action taken by mothers and daughters on social media. Like this one who really wants to transport the refrigerator on a motorcycle.

Of course, the actions of these mothers who can carry a refrigerator on a motorcycle have successfully made internet users go viral on social media.

The Instagram fanpage account @makassar_iinfo shares videos about the tenacity of mothers on the street.

“This mom is great too, can keep the fridge on the motorcycle (strong emoticon),” @makassar_iinfo wrote in the headline.

The fan page shares a video from an internet user with the @ athirrm account.

Internet users are enthusiastic about the power of mothers who can carry a refrigerator on this motorcycle. (Instagram / makassar_iinfo)

The video that was shared caught internet users’ attention after receiving more than 160,000 views and hundreds of comments that went viral on social media.

In the video we see the mothers sitting in the protruding position behind the motorcycle.

Apparently the mothers’ seating position adjusted the “super jumbo stuff” they wore.

The mothers brought a large refrigerator with them without restriction, which was placed on the motorcycle.

The video uploader stated that this shot was taken on a street in Palu City, central Sulawesi.

The driver who was carrying the refrigerator seemed to be crossing carefully. (Instagram / makassar_iinfo)

The man on the motorcycle seemed to be holding the refrigerator against his back.

The mothers and men in front of him were very careful when crossing the street because they were carrying a refrigerator.

Many internet users are amazed at the strength of these super mothers.

Unique videos about mothers carrying a refrigerator on a motorcycle receive various comments from internet users.

“Anjay is really strong mom,” commented @ danish17ap.

“But it looks like the husband is half dead in front of his prisoner,” @canchukachak replied.

“Those who hurt their child were beaten by their mother,” joked @adityasyahputra.

“The father or husband did not think it was dangerous if he suddenly braked or suddenly rushed over danger,” @avarakenzei wrote.

That was a one-of-a-kind viral video on social media about mothers carrying a refrigerator on a motorcycle. Are you really strong?