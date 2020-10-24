This shop plaque makes internet users amused by what is written differently from what is being sold

A shop that sells musical instruments but sells plastic household items to make salfok. (Facebook / People +62)

Hitekno.com – Store banners or posters are generally created to identify and show what is being sold. Because it makes it as attractive as possible to invite buyers.

But unlike that one anti-mainstream store badge, its appearance is actually so amusing to internet users that it goes viral on social media.

The +62 people’s Facebook fan page account shares posts with various plastic household items.

The posts shared caught the attention of internet users after receiving more than 6,700 likes and hundreds of comments.

Absurd and gokil, the post has also been shared more than 150 times. At first glance, the store looks normal. However, if you pay attention in detail, there is one curiosity that is quite fun.

This store is in high demand as a lot of mothers line up to shop there. When we look up, we are instantly frowned.

The neon box on top of the building doesn’t show that there is a store selling plastic and housewares, but something else. At the top it says “Toko Andrian, Music & Entertainment”.

This post from a “musical instruments” store that sold plastic items caught the attention of internet users. (Facebook / People +62) B.

Many internet users amuse themselves with the neon box, which doesn’t match the description until it’s crowded and viral on social media.

It is still unclear whether this is an edit or whether the shop actually exists. But when this is the case, many internet users have responded jokingly.

Some internet users joke that the plastic bucket inside can be used as a musical instrument.

The above Gokil post receives various comments from internet users.

“The logo is cigarettes, the label is music and entertainment and sells household appliances. Only in the +62 country,” commented Muhammad Wahid.

“Just think positively, maybe the bucket can become a drum,” joked Ahmad Nasa’i.

“Gosh, I’m not (laughing emoticon),” said Arsy Adi.

“It is true that mothers sing in the kitchen,” Putte said.

This is the look and feel of the store badge that attracts internet users’ attention to go viral on social media. What do you think?