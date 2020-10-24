Tips for saving Internet quota with HP Oppo

Features to limit mobile data on HP Oppo Reno4 F. (Oppo Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – The policy of working, studying, and studying from home during Large-Scale Social Restriction (PSBB) has increased the need for internet access and increased quotas. Because more and more offline activities are going online.

Community needs during a pandemic now increase along with work and school activities that need to be done from home. Not only digital devices such as laptops, tablets or smartphones are required, but also smooth internet access.

The rapidly increasing consumption of Internet access is inevitable during a pandemic like this one. Not just to work and train online, but the current lifestyle of people leading to a digital lifestyle ultimately requires an uninterrupted internet quota.

For example, consumption patterns for streaming viewing have emerged in society. The behavior of watching TV for free has now shifted to paid TV, which can be accessed via mobile devices and which requires a large amount of data.

As can be seen from the social demographic impact results of the 2020 COVID-19 survey conducted by the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), internet use has increased following the implementation of the Work From Home (WFH) policy.

Oppo Reno4 F. (Oppo Indonesia)

56.55 percent of respondents admitted that their internet loan needs had increased after the pandemic. This additional requirement has indirectly contributed to the very high data consumption.

If not controlled, this data usage pattern will continue to weigh on consumer wallets. Several telecom operators in Indonesia have provided affordable internet data packets to ease the burden on the community, especially for distance learning (PJJ) activities. However, it would be nice if we could control the usage of the internet data quota on smartphone devices.

Not many smartphone devices can control the internet data quota. Oppo’s newest product, the Reno4 F, can be a smart choice as it has internet quota saving features.

Oppo HP users only need a quick and quick setup to save internet quota for work and home study.

To do this, the user enters the settings menu or settings and then selects the SIM card and cellular data (SIM card and cellular data) option. At the bottom there is a data usage option (data usage). After logging in, users can restrict the use of cellular data in the “Cellular data limit” section.

Features to limit mobile data on HP Oppo Reno4 F. (Oppo Indonesia)

There, users can adjust the monthly data limit (set monthly data limit) and activate the notification function (set monthly data warning), which notifies when data usage has almost reached the specified limit.

In addition, data storage gives users a power saving mode. When this feature is enabled, background applications such as email, instant messaging, and social networking applications cannot use a data quota. While the application that is active in front (in the foreground) can be set to save data, e.g. B. to reduce the image resolution.

When this feature is active, an icon for saving data is displayed in the status bar at the top of the screen. Also, users cannot use network tethering or share a Wi-Fi Internet connection from a smartphone.

At a time when digitization needs to happen due to pandemic restrictions, we need to be smart about managing various expenses, including buying data packages.

By cleverly saving internet quotas with devices like the HP Oppo Reno4 F, we can continue to connect with others while comfortably conducting online activities such as school or meetings.